Leven misses Aberdeen game after 'emergency procedure'

Aberdeen interim head coach Peter Leven will be absent for Saturday's visit of St Johnstone after undergoing an "emergency procedure".

A brief club statement said the 40-year-old had been admitted to hospital on Friday evening.

Scott Anderson takes charge of the team, with assistance from fellow coaches Craig Samson, Jonny Hayes and Stuart Duff.

Leven, who attended a media conference on Friday morning, has had two spells as interim head coach this season, following the dismissal of Barry Robson, and stepping up again in the wake of Neil Warnock's departure.

A win for Aberdeen would erase any fears of being dragged into the relegation play-off.

St Johnstone, unbeaten in three meetings with the Dons this term, are just one point ahead of 11th-placed Ross County.