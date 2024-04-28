'Leven has done amazing job to steady the ship'

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts on Aberdeen's 1-0 victory over Motherwell on Saturday.

Here is what some of you said:

Niall: Precious three points but the Dons should have made it much more comfortable. The lack of clinical finishing is a concern that has plagued us for months. Junior Hoilett was the standout player and Leighton Clarkson worked hard in midfield. Another clean sheet gives Peter Leven real credit for steadying the rearguard. Same again next week with more goals please.

Fred: We only came to life after the sending off. We just seem unable to press for the whole game and in all honesty the team was flat for 60 minutes. Great to win but we need new players with energy and fight. Holiett showed great quality, we need more like him, a seasoned professional.

Andrew: Still work to do before next season but this makes us safe in all likelihood. The last 10 minutes were chaotic which worries fans and management. We do not caress the ball in possession or defend effectively. A manager with tactical insight and real man-management skills is urgently needed. Again Esker Sokler’s chance was fluffed, emphatically.

Andrew: "Cometh the hour, cometh the man." Step forward Peter Leven, who has single-handedly restored confidence in both the players and the Aberdeen fans. No small feat this season. Jimmy Thelin 100% needs Leven's coaching skills and player management next season. Makes you wonder where we would be if Neil Warnock had never darkened our door. He cost us top six.

Duncan: Back to the league and as expected, we dropped our standards like we did after the European games. However, the clearly knackered team dug deep and deserved the win. We actually played some good football at times. Points in the bag, job done, move on.

Anon: I think we are safe now. Peter has done an amazing job to steady the ship.

Kieran: Very important and good result, keeps us out of reach of the play-off place while hopefully giving confidence to the squad. Maybe Hoilett is worth a one-year contract.

Jonny: I'm a Don but thought the red card was harsh. Really unfortunate for Jack Vale, who was tracking the ball from the other direction. Nasty one but no malice.

Eric: Three points and a clean sheet, all you can ask for. The 4-2-3-1 system seems to work for the players and some, for the first time in a long time, seemed to be enjoying it. Four more games, four more good results hopefully. Would now like to see some extended contracts being sorted out before it's too late.