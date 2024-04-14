Leven to discuss Aberdeen future at start of week

Interim Aberdeen manager Peter Leven will discuss his future at the club in the next few days, with an announcement on their new manager allegedly imminent.

“We’ll sit down with the club on Monday and Tuesday and go from there," Leven said, refusing to be drawn on any other speculation around the future appointment.

In the meantime, he has to prepare the Dons for a Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic next Saturday - a fixture he is expected to be in charge for.

“Any time you play the Old Firm you’ve got to keep it tight at the back," he added. "We’ll work on it this week, go through the game from today and prepare for Celtic.

“The pressure is always on us – we’re Aberdeen. We’ve got to go there and believe we’re going to win. That’s the message I’m going to give, and the players will believe in it.”