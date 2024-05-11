'Leven has been brilliant' - McGrath

Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath wants to secure a seventh-place Premiership finish this season to reward interim head coach Peter Leven for his "brilliant" work.

Leven, who is nearing the end of his second stint in temporary charge this term, has overseen a six-game unbeaten league run, and the Dons will go seventh in the table if they win at Hibernian on Sunday.

"Peter has been brilliant any time he has been called upon," McGrath said. "We are unbeaten in a good few games and we are not leaking silly goals at the back.

"We are looking better on the ball each week; we should have probably won at the weekend by a lot more goals than one, so training has been very enjoyable under Peter.

"Everybody is really enjoying what he is doing for us and we just want to hopefully give him that seventh place to have something to show at the end of it."

McGrath is delighted Leven will be remaining at Pittodrie as part of the coaching staff when new manager Jimmy Thelin arrives from Elfsborg next month.

"Of course it is brilliant for him to be staying around, it is a bit of continuity," McGrath added.

"We don’t know much about the new management staff yet but we are really looking forward to working with them from the summer.

"It will be something new to be working for a foreign manager, so I am looking forward to it and seeing what new ideas I can learn."