Leven on new boss Thelin, cup crunch & Shinnie blow
Aberdeen caretaker boss Peter Leven has been speaking to the media in the build-up to Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final with Celtic at Hampden.
Here are the key points:
Leven welcomed the appointment of Jimmy Thelin as incoming manager, saying "it is good news all round" and he is "delighted" to be part of his coaching team.
On the appointment ending the uncertainty of recent weeks, he says: "I think the fans and obviously the players, in and out of contract, needed to know who is going to be the new manager so clarity is the right word and hopefully we can just focus on the rest of the season."
Leven spoke to Thelin for the first time on Tuesday night - telling him he's on hand for "whatever you need" - and they will be in regular contact over the coming weeks.
The semi-final is a great opportunity for Aberdeen to get to a second final this season and they are "going down to win the game".
The absence of skipper Graeme Shinnie through suspension is a "big blow". Everybody else, including Slobodan Rubezic, is fit.