Leveling the Playing Field offers sports equipment to leagues, players

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 Today’s Summer of Giving with Besa is back and we are kicking things off with an organization helping local kids called “Leveling the Playing Field.”

Playing a team sport is such a huge part of childhood but it can be expensive and for some families the price is just too high. That’s where the organization steps in to provide local coaches and leagues with the equipment their players need.

All the equipment is donated and then given out free of charge. It’s a huge undertaking for a very small staff of one.

“We rely completely on volunteers to help us sort and inventory all of this incoming gear. I’m currently a one-man show in Columbus. This is impossible to do without a community of volunteer support.” said Eric Rutkowski of Leveling the Playing Field. “So being able to rally community volunteers, especially with groups like Besa who is doing that to bring in volunteers and help us make this possible.”

You can help by joining the NBC4 team and Bess as volunteers on Thursday June 27th from 11:30 to 12:30. We will be sorting equipment that day and you can sign up now.

You can also get involved by donating your gently used sports equipment directly to Leveling the Playing Field.

