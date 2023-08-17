A-level results 2023 LIVE: Students braced for lower results as exam boards return to pre-pandemic grading

(PA)

Hundreds of thousands of teenagers are today awaiting their A-level results amid warnings grades will be lower in a bid to reverse pandemic grade inflation.

Student picking up results on Thursday are the first to take exams marked under the pre-pandemic grading system.

Exams regulator Ofqual is deliberately bringing grades down after they spiralled during the pandemic when exams were cancelled and grades given out by teacher assessment.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan today praised the resilience and hard work of young people, picking up A-Level results and other vocational qualifications.

She said: “I’m incredibly proud of all students receiving their results today. For many, this will have been the first set of formal exams they have ever taken, having faced unprecedented circumstances in the years building up to this summer.

“I know young people will have risen to the challenge, and thousands will get the results they need to take hold of their future, whether at university, through an apprenticeship or in the world of work. There are more options than ever before and a huge amount of support available, whether pupils get the results they wanted or not.

“Congratulations to each and every young person taking their next step and thank you to the teachers who helped them get there.”

This year’s grades are expected to be similar to 2019 levels.

A spokeswoman for the Department for Education said: “The return to pre-pandemic grading is important for students – it means that universities and employers understand their performance, have confidence in their qualifications, and can use them to help students progress into opportunities that match their achievements, now and in the future.”

Education Secretary: Students ‘worked so hard to get to this point’

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said all students deserved “massive congratulations… because they have been through quite a lot to get to this point”.

“They have had quite a lot of disruption, and they’ve worked so hard to get to this point,” she said on GB News.

Ms Keegan said reverting to previous grading models in England would ensure exams “hold their value” but stressed that the number of university places remained unchanged.

She also denied that UK students were at a disadvantage to international ones, after “very misleading” reporting.

“Just to put it into context, about 15 per cent of undergraduate students will be international students, 85 per cent of our universities are basically filled with home students.”

Pre-pandemic grading for A-levels ‘doesn’t bode well for disadvantaged students'

A social mobility charity has warned that the return to pre-pandemic grading for this year’s A-levels “doesn’t bode well for disadvantaged students.”

Carl Cullinane, director of research and policy at the Sutton Trust, said: “Disadvantaged young people were impacted most by school closures and have faced further disruption through the cost-of-living crisis.

“With an approach to grading this year which doesn’t take account of these experiences, less well-off young people are facing a cliff edge.

“Universities should consider the disruption different young people have faced when confirming places on the back of A-level results.”

Students warned of ‘less choice’ in clearing than previous years

Students have been warned to brace for less choices in clearing as popular courses are set to get snapped up quickly.

Clearing is available to students who do not meet the conditions of their offer on A-level results day, as well as those who did not receive any offers.

Director of the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) told PA: “The biggest concerns are likely to be around people who get less good results than they expected and who may then miss their firm offer and possibly also their insurance offer.

“Remember, this is the cohort that got stellar GCSE grades so more than usual will be disappointed by their deflated A-level results and they will then find there’s less choice than in recent years in clearing.”

He added: “Even if they do find a place they’re happy with, they may then struggle to find decent accommodation, which is in short supply in many cities.

“It’s a bit of a mess and the best advice is for people to act swiftly.”

Schools Minister: A-level results must carry ‘weight and credibility’

The Schools Minister says exam results in England need to return to pre-pandemic levels to ensure A-levels carry “weight and credibility” with employers and universities.

But Nick Gibb said “additional protection” is in place this year where grade boundaries will be altered if senior examiners find national evidence of a drop in standards compared with 2019.

It comes after Covid-19 led to an increase in top A-level and GCSE grades in 2020 and 2021, with results based on teacher assessments instead of exams.

Warning students could face disappointment as grades brought down to pre-pandemic levels

Leaders in the education sector have warned that this cohort could face greater disappointment on A-level results day as they may have higher expectations after receiving record high GCSE results in 2021.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), told the PA news agency: "Their aspirations will have been raised because of the results they got at GCSE.

"And yet what they're going to see [on Thursday] in most cases is that however their sister or brother did last year getting a string of top grades that is less likely to happen this year."

Mr Barton added that he has heard anecdotal evidence that some teachers have predicted grades for students "more akin" to during the pandemic years despite the return to pre-Covid grading standards in England this year.

"Whereas we will always see some disappointment on results day, that disappointment might be intensified if those young people feel that actually the kind of grades they were getting through the year and on their Ucas reference from the school reflected something higher than in reality they could be getting [on Thursday]," he said.