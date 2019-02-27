'Level of glee' around NFL when things go wrong for Robert Kraft originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Robert Kraft isn't getting much sympathy from his peers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Patriots owner was charged with soliciting prostitution at a spa in Jupiter, Fla, and his current situation has other owners around the NFL feeling gleeful.

On Tuesday's Arbella Early Edition, Mark Leibovich from The New York Times Magazine explained to NBC Sports Boston Patriots insider Tom E. Curran how some of the owners have reacted to the Kraft case.

"I've talked to a few owners in the last couple days," Leibovich said. "There's not a lot of, sort of a groundswell of 'Oh, poor Robert.' I think as we've seen around the Patriots over the last few years, but especially around Mr. Kraft, there's a level of glee when things go wrong."

Leibovich also speculates whether Kraft's situation could lead to his son and president of the team Jonathan taking over the team sooner than anticipated.

"There's obviously been a plan of succession for Jonathan eventually taking over the team," he said. "You do sort of wonder whether that time will come sooner rather than later."

Hear more of what Leibovich had to say in the video above.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.