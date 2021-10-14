The level of disinterest between LSU and Florida is alarming

Heading into week seven of the college football season, we have a cross-divisional rivalry game between the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators. When it comes to cross-division games, this is one of the better ones in the SEC.

The Alabama-Tennessee matchup is completely one-sided with the Tide winning 14-straight games. The Bulldogs have won five in a row in the Georgia-Auburn game, “The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry”. Then we have the Tigers and Gators.

From 1988-2001, this was all Florida but since the turn of the century it has been LSU that has turned the tide. Florida finished that stretch 13-1 over LSU. However, since 2002 the record is 12-12. You win some, you lose some but it has become a competitive series.

When you look around the SEC this season, there seems to be very little interest in this game. Yes, the storylines for the game are all Ed Orgeron-related. It is a huge talking point but hey there is a game this week. Although you might not know it based on what everyone is discussing.

This game is starting in the 11:00 a.m. CDT slot for the first time since 2016, that game also was played at Tiger Stadium. However, this time around no one is expecting Death Valley to be a capacity. As Leah Vann reports, ticket prices have dropped for LSU football at Tiger Stadium.

Ticket prices are dropping for LSU home games https://t.co/rdMQBwVitE — Leah Vann (@LVann_Sports) October 11, 2021

For the second year in a row, LSU comes in with a .500 or worse record, one could believe that has put a damper on the excitement. But this isn’t a game between Florida and an LSU team that is 1-5 or 2-4. The Tigers still have six games remaining to put together a solid end to a disappointing year.

Perhaps the loss to Kentucky in the manner in which it happened, removed any anticipation for the game amongst the fan base. If that is indeed the case, and we will find out with the crowd Saturday, then LSU athletic director Scott Woodward should be very alarmed.

When you combine a non-competitive team (based on the last two games) with losing money on your football program, something will have to be done sooner rather than later.