'Levein needs to do decent thing and walk away'

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts after St Johnstone lost 2-1 to already-relegated Livingston in the Scottish Premiership.

Here's what you had to say:

Anon: Craig Levein needs to do the decent thing and walk away. The team has no fight and it looks like we are headed for the play-offs.

Ally: I would like one of your reporters to ask Geoff Brown what he thinks about appointing Levein as manager because he has set Saints on course back to where they were when Brown took control of the club. The club's current predicament lies fair and square with the Brown family.

Brian: Levein has done little to assist St Johnstone in their travails, and for big money.