Levein on keeping an eye on County, 'positive outlook' & Sidibeh impact
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein has been speaking to the media before Sunday's crucial final-day Premiership trip to Motherwell.
Here are the key lines:
Levein says: "There is one aim in this game, it's pretty simple - try and win."
Asked if he will have an eye on relegation rivals Ross County's game with Aberdeen, he says he probably will "just to keep a sense of perspective".
Saints' dramatic late equaliser against against County gave the players and fans "a real boost".
He has been "quite pleased" with recent performances and wants more of the same, adding "we are on a fairly positive outlook just now".
Motherwell will pose a "tough" challenge but he trusts his players to do everything they can to try and win.
Levein praised the impact of striker Adama Sidiebeh who signed in the January window, saying: "He is still settling in remember. It is a fairly big leap from the level he was playing previously and to do what he is doing just now is pretty impressive.’
Team news – no fresh injuries.