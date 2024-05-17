Advertisement
Levein on keeping an eye on County, 'positive outlook' & Sidibeh impact

tyrone smith - bbc sport scotland senior reporter
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein has been speaking to the media before Sunday's crucial final-day Premiership trip to Motherwell.

Here are the key lines:

  • Levein says: "There is one aim in this game, it's pretty simple - try and win."

  • Asked if he will have an eye on relegation rivals Ross County's game with Aberdeen, he says he probably will "just to keep a sense of perspective".

  • Saints' dramatic late equaliser against against County gave the players and fans "a real boost".

  • He has been "quite pleased" with recent performances and wants more of the same, adding "we are on a fairly positive outlook just now".

  • Motherwell will pose a "tough" challenge but he trusts his players to do everything they can to try and win.

  • Levein praised the impact of striker Adama Sidiebeh who signed in the January window, saying: "He is still settling in remember. It is a fairly big leap from the level he was playing previously and to do what he is doing just now is pretty impressive.’

  • Team news – no fresh injuries.