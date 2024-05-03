Levein focused on survival amid takeover talks

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein insists he "isn't thinking about" a potential takeover as they battle to avoid relegation.

The Perth club's owner Geoff Brown has agreed to sell his majority stake to American businessman Adam Webb, but Levein says his sole focus is on the season's run-in, starting with Saturday's trip to Aberdeen.

"I've spoken to Geoff (Brown) a while ago about it, but what influence can I have over that?" Levein said.

"For me, it's going on in the background. I’m not thinking about it and if it does happen I don't know when it will happen.

"I don't think that I need to focus at all on that at the moment. Making sure that the team is in good shape is the most important thing."

St Johnstone sit 10th in the Premiership, one point above Ross County in the playoff spot, but Levein isn't looking for any favours elsewhere.

"We can’t affect the results of any other teams other than our own and this weekend against Aberdeen," he said.

"We've looked at the last couple of games that we've played against them, we’ve looked at their recent matches, and we've got a game plan.

"Training has been good this week, so I'm reasonably relaxed about the situation, although Aberdeen are a good side."