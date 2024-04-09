'Levein edging Saints towards survival'

[BBC]

Craig Levein will always split opinions amongst Saints fans.

I don't quite get the negativity towards him either. He comes across well and seems a different fella nowadays. It's obvious that his tongue is in his cheek with a few of the comments he makes, but if he keeps us up this season then it's job done. We were already cut adrift by October.

The football can be a tough watch but what are we honestly expecting? He was appointed with one goal. Survival.

It was never going to be all guns blazing. His strategy was to make us harder to beat, stay in games and then try to nick the odd win.

He inherited an unbalanced squad, clearly identified an issue with the lack of pace up top and has addressed that. A massive win against Hibs should now see us stay up.

I look forward to seeing what he will do when given a bit more time and money to spend in the summer.

Sam Miller can be found on the Dogger Saints podcast.