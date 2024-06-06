LeVar Woods featured among 247Sports’ top college football recruiters

Iowa fans understand the importance of special teams coordinator LeVar Woods.

A longtime member of the Hawkeyes’ coaching staff, Woods has worn several different roles. A native Iowan, Woods played at the University of Iowa from 1998-2000.

After a seven-year NFL career, Woods got into coaching at Iowa as an administrative assistant in 2008. Over his coaching tenure in Iowa City, Woods has served as the Hawkeyes’ linebackers coach, as its tight ends coach and as its special teams coordinator.

Woods earned recognition from FootballScoop as its Linebackers Coach of the Year in 2013 and he was honored as the 2023 FootballScoop Special Teams Coordinator of the Year.

Of course, Woods is also a force for the Hawkeyes on the recruiting trail. As a result, 247Sports’ Carl Reed included Woods among his top three recruiters in college football.

Woods firmly established himself as one of the nation’s top recruiters when he landed five-star defensive end AJ Epenesa over the likes of Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State and Notre Dame in the class of 2017. Epenesa is the highest-rated recruit to commit to the Hawkeyes in the last 20 years, but Woods didn’t stop there. He led the recruitment of Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year Cooper DeJean in 2021 and four-star linebacker Cam Buffington this past cycle. – Reed, 247Sports.

It’s fantastic to see Woods get the well-deserved praise he’s earned.

Woods is regarded by the Hawkeye fan base as one of the nation’s top coaches and many fans view Woods as one of the odds-on favorites to perhaps take over as the next Hawkeye head coach whenever Kirk Ferentz does finally step away.

