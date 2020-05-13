Letting Mike Tyson return at 53 might be 'irresponsible', says Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn concedes it may be "irresponsible" to let Mike Tyson return to boxing at the age of 53 - but acknowledges it would be a compelling prospect for the sport.

Tyson declared "I'm back" as he cut an ominous figure during an intense, ferocious training video he posted on social media this week.

It came after the American had indicated he would be willing to return to the ring to compete in some exhibition fights.

Meanwhile, his former rival, 57-year-old Evander Holyfield, revealed he would be willing to accept facing Tyson for a third time in a charity bout, as well as pursuing a battle with another famous name from the past in Riddick Bowe.

Hearn, who manages Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte, says a person linked to Tyson has reached out to him to promote his potential comeback, leaving him facing a moral dilemma.

"I would probably like to see it but I feel, is it a bit irresponsible to let a 53-year-old legend back in the ring?" Hearn told British Boxing Television.

"I had a message from someone saying they wanted to talk to me about Mike.

"He looks pretty dangerous. What's compelling is could he actually go back in at 53 and do some damage in the division? Maybe, maybe not. But should we be encouraging that from an all-time great?

"There's a fine line - and I've crossed it a couple of times - between integrity of the sport and entertainment delivering numbers. I know people will say, 'Well, you did the YouTube fight with KSI'.

"Our job is to deliver numbers for broadcasters but we have to keep it as close to the right mark as we can."

The retired Tyson last fought in 2005 when he was defeated by Kevin McBride, suffering his third loss in his last four bouts.

He is a two-time WBA and WBC heavyweight champion, while he also held the IBF strap in a career that saw him finish with a 50-6 record.

Hearn believes there is one clear reason why fighters are being tempted to come out of retirement, amid speculation Floyd Mayweather Jr and Carl Froch could do the same.

"Money," he said. "Fighters and legends are seeing other fighters make money for fights they think are insignificant.

"Tyson isn't think about wanting to come back to add to the legacy. He's thinking how much he can get, simple. The answer is quite a lot of money."