Letters to Sports: WNBA must protect Caitlin Clark or suffer the consequences

Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark, left, drives to the basket in front of New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney-Hamilton during a game on May 18. (Noah K. Murray / Associated Press)

The brain trust at the WNBA has to have its head examined. The brand of basketball they have offered since its inception has had virtually zero appeal to fans. The Sparks averaged under 6,500 fans per game last season and just as important there was basically zero TV revenue. Thus there is no money to pay even great players like Candace Parker or A'ja Wilson very well.

Now Caitlin Clark, a generational talent, comes along who fans actually want to watch and rather than adapting to a new more fan-friendly style of play, two-bit hacks like Chennedy Carter take runs at her with impunity and we're told its "just a more physical league." After all the whining about women not getting paid enough, they finally have the player to lift the entire league and all they have to do is call some fouls. They are one cheap-shot injury away from killing the goose that is trying to lay the golden eggs.

Jeff Heister



Chatsworth

::

I'm watching these cheap shots on Caitlin Clark, and I'm getting flashbacks to Bill Laimbeer and the Bad Boy Pistons. The assault on Clark must end now before someone gets hurt.

Vaughn Hardenberg



Westwood

::

No double standard here! Al Campanis was fired for a racist statement, which was just an ignorant opinion and not profane. Pat McAfee (whoever he is) uses a racist/sexist slur intentionally about Caitlin Clark, and he is allowed to walk it back while ESPN has "no comment." Wow!

Michael Schaller



Temple City

Think twice, Lakers fans

Lakers fans who cannot wait to see their favorite team bulldoze opponents by double digits in the manner of Dan Hurley's UConn teams should take a deep breath. The performance of highly successful college coaches who made the leap to the NBA (and who did not play pro ball) is modest at best. Witness Rick Pitino with a record of 192-220 (.466), John Calipari's 72-112 (.391) and Jerry Tarkanian's 9-11 (.450). It is no surprise that their exceptional ability to recruit at the college level resulting in a consistent talent advantage did not translate to the NBA. Moreover, not having "played in the league" makes it doubly demanding for a coach to retain credibility in a locker room full of highly paid NBA All-Stars.

Dave Sanderson



La Cañada

::

On the eve of the NBA Finals, the Lakers shocked the sports world with news of an imminent offer to be presented to UConn coaching legend Dan Hurley. Hopefully, Hurley is fully aware that coaches moving from the NCAA to the NBA often crash faster than you can say “Jerry Tarkanian.”

Rob Fleishman



Placentia

Dodgers remain a mystery

Dylan Hernández's take on the Dodgers season seems about right. Yes, it is nice to win games in the regular season, but as we have found out, painfully I might add, that those wins mean nothing when you get blown out in the playoffs. And with record win-loss records in the regular season, they are even more embarrassing. It is a team game and there are many people who have contributed to that dismal record. Dave Roberts is not 100% to blame, although some of his mystifying moves sure haven’t helped.

Bruce Fischer



Huntington Beach

::

I know this is hopelessly antiquated thinking, but maybe the Dodgers brain trust might want to consider playing some situational small ball. When they have the likes of Tyler Glasnow or Gavin Stone putting up zeroes inning after inning, and can't seem to find a hit to drive in a runner from second base, maybe a sacrifice bunt and a productive out could do the trick. Worth considering?

Dennis Duling



San Gabriel

::

After reading that the Dodgers have not scored a run in Tyler Glasnow's last five starts, I have a solution. The Dodgers should have a bullpen game and when they score a run, bring in Glasnow to complete the game.

Jeff Hershow



Woodland Hills

Not holding back on Bulldog

In a recent edition of Houston Mitchell's "Dodgers Dugout," readers were asked to take a survey regarding the recent (mostly negative) comments about Dodger broadcasters Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser. However, there was no space to explain your choice. My explanation would have been: Joe Davis is a pro who was the perfect (if that's possible) replacement for Vin Scully. Hershiser is not in the same category. I don't think the younger fans as well as the overall fan base change through the years can relate to his personality and glib on-air delivery. I know he tries awfully hard, but how much can you respect a color commentator who does stupid commercials for a car dealership and basically embarrasses himself while doing it?

Richard Whorton



Studio City

::

I certainly remember Vin Scully having partners broadcasting Dodger games. Jerry Doggett comes to mind. Maybe Ross Porter spent some time in the booth with him also. Vinny was able to combine his unique style while always maintaining his intrinsic humility. That is why it was always a pleasure to listen to any event broadcasted with Vinny.

Neal Rakov



Santa Fe, N.M.

Remembering T.J. Simers

I missed and will miss T.J. Simers' columns. I was a reader who loved his column. I will admit, at times cringe-worthy reading, but there was always a common thread: He would not let the owners, front office and the players hide behind their big egos. Sure he could have been more diplomatic and more careful with the nicknames he used. But it felt like he was fighting on behalf of the everyday fan (and I’ll admit, not every fan agreed with his approach). On a personal note, I was able to win a pair of tickets for USC Professor Michael Genzuk to see T.J. talk with Vin Scully and John Wooden. I loved his class so much and knew he was a true blue Dodger fan that I’ll never forget the chance I had to thank a professor I admired. Every now and then, T.J. Simers had a heart.

Juan M. Gerardo



Cincinnati

::

I read an article T.J. Simers did on Vin Scully. It moved me so much I sent him an email thanking him for making my day. His warm response back to me was “you have made mine as well.” RIP, T.J.! No need to wrestle with the angels above.

Dan Sotelo



Dove Canyon

::

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

Email: sports@latimes.com

Sign up for the L.A. Times SoCal high school sports newsletter to get scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.