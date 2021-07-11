Letters to Sports: No reason to feel sorry for Reggie Bush. For USC? Maybe

Reggie Bush gives his acceptance speech as the winner of the 2005 Heisman Trophy award. (Associated Press)

If J. Brady McCollough expects USC fans to feel sorry for Reggie Bush, he must live in an alternate universe. I have yet to hear an apology from Reggie or his relatives for violating NCAA rules, which caused USC to suffer draconian sanctions to its football program as well as greasing Pete Carroll's way out of town to avoid operating under the restrictions imposed by the NCAA.

Is this an example of “cancel culture” in reverse? Bush/Bush’s family violated the rules as they stood at the time. They knew what they were doing. That the rules change now, no longer making what they did then a violation if done now, doesn’t change that.

Reggie Bush wants his Heisman trophy and his stats back. If successful he will have wiped out his ignominious past from a personal level. He will only be remembered as a Heisman-winning star from USC.

USC, on the other hand, suffered immensely from his actions. Can Bush change the record books and make USC whole again? Can he get the program restocked with the scholarships they lost? USC has not won a college football championship since Bush pulled his "me first" con. That should be his legacy.

Winning the right way

Like so many other things and people in life, we did not appreciate coach Terry Donahue to the extent we should have. He was “too conservative” and “couldn’t take the Bruins to the next level.” During my four undergraduate years at UCLA, he won three Rose Bowls and one Fiesta Bowl. Somehow, to many, that wasn’t enough. Who knew at the time that those would be the four greatest years in UCLA football history?

Donahue, like John Wooden and many others of that wonderful era, represented a level of class, humility and consistent excellence that I will forever admire and that is so sadly missing from today’s world.

This week’s passing of Terry Donahue marked the passing of a true legend of college coaching, not simply because of his success in becoming the winningest coach in the history of his conference, but because of the way he did it. Donahue loved college football and he loved UCLA. He thrived on teaching young men the right way to play football. He did it with compassion, loyalty, and integrity. And unlike other less scrupled coaches, he was never forced to abandon the college game for the NFL to run from NCAA rules violations. We mourn his loss.

On a September afternoon in 1975, one of my rich memories as a junior fullback at Crespi High in Encino was when Terry Donahue and John Sciarra came to our varsity football team's afternoon practice. They were there to observe and provide assistance to our team at the behest of our coach, Mo Freedman, who was Gary Beban's center on Donahue's 1966 Rose Bowl championship team.

I shall never forget how gracious they both were to visit us and the impression they left on us, providing an inspirational lift to a bunch of pimply-faced Catholic kids. Thank you both for the wonderful experience and the fond memories. Rest in peace, Coach.

As a longtime USC football fan, I was truly saddened to hear of the passing of former UCLA football coach, Terry Donahue. Coach Donahue was many things to many people. He was the classic overachiever as a player, and a class act as a coach on and off the field. There has never been a better time for all Bruin and Trojan fans to unite, and mourn the loss of a true gentleman. Rest in peace Coach Donahue.

The rules rule

What am I missing? Sha'Carri Richardson knowingly and willingly ingested a banned substance. Whether we all think cannabis should or should not be a banned substance is irrelevant. The point is, it is. This is not a new rule. It is also not an American instituted rule, it's a global one. Should the IOC, USADA and WADA reexamine the legality of cannabis? Perhaps. But for now, the rule is the rule. Until then, please stop making Richardson a cult hero. She broke the rules. She was properly and justly punished.

Easy access?

Great article on ESPN and the comments made by Rachel Nichols about Maria Taylor. I was just wondering if Ms. Nichols has perhaps forgotten that her father-in-law was the late, great director Mike Nichols.

You think that might have helped her get in the front door?

Ask yourself a question

I have been a Dodgers fan for close to 60 years and have found that rooting for your favorite team(s) is an emotional experience. Over time, I've reached the conclusion that I would rather lose with players I like and respect than win with players I don't. I prefer teams that are scandal-free. Winning is not all that matters. Ask yourself, if you would like your daughter, sister or any female relative or friend, to be involved in an intimate relationship with Trevor Bauer.

Bauer's personal conduct and the allegations that have been made public are so disturbing that the Dodgers need to sever ties with him. Failure to do so will stain the Dodgers.

Thank you very much, Trevor Bauer, for putting the topic of sexual assault at my dinner table when my 11-year-old son asked why everyone on TV is talking about you. We had grown tired of the mundane summer topics of home runs, days at the beach and cookouts.

Guilty or not. It’s time for the Dodgers to cut Trevor Bauer loose. His actions are an embarrassment and distraction for a team focused on winning another championship. This situation is exactly the kind of thing we feared when he was signed to his outrageous contract. Once again, his selfish behavior has affected his teammates, management and the fans.

