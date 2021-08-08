Letters to Sports: Lakers' non-youth movement has geriatric feel

Sometimes it takes a few tries to land greatness and win a chip. Nobody knew how good Harden, Durant and Westbrook were until they left Oklahoma City. The Lakers have the luxury of using a legendary player like LeBron to push a star like Westbrook to the next level. Welcome home, Russ.

Eddy Jacobs



Santa Monica

Now that the Lakers have obtained Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and Trevor Ariza, they have placed themselves in ideal position to win the 2012 NBA title.

Greg Nersesyan



North Hollywood

Congratulations to the Lakers! It’s about time, as I hear that Jerry West is finally rejoining the organization … not as an executive in the front office, but as the Lakers' starting shooting guard.

Dennis Butkovich



North Hills

These old new-look Lakers may not go all the way next season, but they do seem destined to lead the league in “early bird” pregame dinners.

Steve Ross



Beverly Hills

The new-look Lakers wanted some insurance. So they brought in older, proven veterans. In the end, those players will still be measured by the traditional stats: Assists, Attempts, Rebounds, Points. Better known as AARP.

Paul Feinsinger



Agoura Hills

I’m waiting for the documentary on the Lakers preseason roster to come out, “30 over 30.”

George Sands



Torrance

NBC misses mark

I don't know what to make of NBC's coverage of the Olympics. Is it a two-week propaganda film? Is it the world's most elaborate infomercial? Perhaps a psychological experiment to see how many "human interest" stories the average person can watch before going insane? All I know is that I will really miss the split screen with commercials. Now that's good television!

Scott R. Denny



Santa Ana

NBC gets at best a D in my book for its Olympics coverage.

First, it was almost impossible to find on which of its many channels an event would occur. Second, the coverage of men’s basketball exclusively on Peacock was just plain selfish. Third, the coverage of golf was lame: often watching a player with no identification of who he was, what hole he was on or his position versus par.

All in all, it left this viewer watching other networks.

Jack Wishard



Los Angeles

At the end of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics the United States will have won the most medals of any nation. Why?

Like China and the ROC, the United States has a large pool of talent, but what differentiates the U.S. team is that its talent pool is so much more diverse.

Consequently, I attribute the U.S. Olympic team’s success to our country's fundamental strength, which is our diversity. I also attribute it to that fact that we are a nation of immigrants, thus the Suni Lee story. Lee’s gold medal is a win for her family and the American family.

Warren Furutani



Gardena

Regarding the thinking that Simone Biles' withdrawal from her Olympic events discredits her GOAT status, you have to consider the mechanics of her sport. If Michael Jordan, Tom Brady or Katie Ledecky is not feeling up to top performance, the likely worst consequence is turnovers, blocked shots, interceptions, sacks or slow times. For a gymnast like Simone, midair disorientation can easily result in paralysis or serious injury. Not fair to compare performance withdrawal of these outstanding athletes who have very different athletic challenges.

Wade Utsunomiya



South Pasadena

Bauer blunder

In regards to Bill Plaschke’s proclamation that “Friedman’s magic act never gets old” in referring to the Scherzer and Turner trades, is this the same magic that brought us Trevor Bauer?

Donald R. Hodel



Seal Beach

Hurting Halo

Well, it looks like the brittle Anthony Rendon is slated to join the list of Los Angeles Angels who took ownership's money, underperformed or flat-out tanked, and then faded into obscurity. Congratulations, Mr. Rendon. Looks like you will now be mentioned with underachieving Halo millionaires Justin Upton, Gary Mathews Jr., Vernon Wells, Josh Hamilton and Mo Vaughn. $245-million, guaranteed, doesn't buy you much production, apparently, these days.

Duane Plank



El Segundo

Fighting on?

Thank you, USC for restoring alcohol sales at the Coliseum. I’ve really missed the drunken altercations in the stands, which were such a fun and integral part of the fan experience. Fight on!

David Marshall



Santa Monica

