Letters to Sports: Forget about the Dodgers! Wait, when will Shohei Ohtani sign?

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw reacts after being pulled in the first inning of Game 1 of the NLDS against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers were swept in the best-of-five series. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

I'm so angry! Stupid Dodgers! I swear, I'm done. I'm through with following … wait. Who am I kidding? Gee, I sure hope we can get Shohei Ohtani or Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Eric Monson



Temecula

::

Hey Bill Plaschke, remember that time Sandy Koufax was pulled in the postseason after giving up six runs, five before recording his only out? Me neither.

Dan McLean



Torrance

::

So, Max Muncy thinks that “one of the wonderful things abut the postseason” is that the “hottest” team wins. It’s also one of the stupidest features of modern baseball that makes the 162-game season and the World Series irrelevant. That a team that finished 16 games behind the Dodgers can win three games and move on is preposterous.

Mike Schaller



Temple City

::

Everyone's heard of fake news. Now, we have fake Dodgers. Who were those guys in the playoffs? They must have been AI, not yet tested or perfected. It certainly wasn't the team who won 100 games in a very challenging season.

Cheryl Creek



Anaheim

::

The embarrassing debacle that just happened in the playoffs is about all I can take with my beloved Dodgers. It’s not so much the losing, but more about the lack of fight, fire and passion from the team. And the final straw came when Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman said they're “at a loss” to explain the sweep by the Diamondbacks.

You’re at a loss? That’s the best you can come up with? Are you serious? How about saying that you are embarrassed for the Dodgers fans for that pitiful effort? How about apologizing for the total choke job?

Jeff Dickinson



Acworth, Ga.

::

Is there a spine in that dugout? Is there anyone there that has half the spirit of Kirk Gibson?

I haven't seen it yet. I hope we see some real Dodger pride someday.

Jim O'Fallon



Ocean Beach

::

Dave Roberts has proven himself to be a competent manager during the season, and having an excellent relief corps certainly doesn’t hurt. But based upon his record in the postseason, maybe it’s time the Dodgers obtained a relief manager, but only for the playoffs.

Michael Gesas



Beverly Hills

::

Another 100-win season, another playoff disaster. Time to say goodbye to Kershaw and Muncy as well as Andrew Friedman and Dave Roberts, or things will never change. Keep Mookie, Freddie and Will and bring in the young guys. And sign a couple of pitchers, for God's sakes!

Mike Gamboa



Buena Park

::

The Dodgers are the definition of insanity — doing the same thing over and over again but expecting different results.

Once again, they collapsed in October and brought an abrupt end to an otherwise great season. Right now, "wait till next year" doesn't sound too appealing to this lifetime fan.

Cheryl Creek



Anaheim

::

Mookie needs to have Lance Lynn pitch to him at next year's home run derby. There is no one better than Lynn in all of baseball to help Betts win next year.

Mike Anderson



Sherman Oaks

::

Bill (Nostradamus) Plaschke has done it again. "Dodgers Sweep" he says a few days ago. Amazing how Plaschke’s prolific pen can so quickly silence the bats of such massive talents as Mookie and Freddie.

Marty Zweben



Palos Verdes Estates

::

The clear path to sanity for Dodgers fans is simply to embrace the regular season. The team plays solid ball, is entertaining, and I can’t think of a more pleasant way to spend a few hours of a summer day. Come October, we should just watch football.

Peter Maradudin



Seattle

::

As a lifelong Dodgers fan, am I disappointed? Of course. Over the years have I become used to these abrupt endings? Sadly, yes. Am I eagerly awaiting the day pitchers and catchers report to spring training? Can't wait to see what the new season brings!

Ron Yukelson



San Luis Obispo

'Excited' to see some changes

It was painful to watch. The Rams were outcoached, outsmarted, outplayed. Their quarterback, Matthew Stafford, was sacked and shamed. Coach Sean McVay is “excited” about figuring out how to get this stuff fixed. Well, coach, the fans are too.

Donna Sloan



Los Angeles

How to fix the MLB playoffs

It appears that giving a bye to the highest-seeded teams in the MLB playoffs isn't much of an advantage and might be a disadvantage. So how about these rule changes:

High seeds: Start every inning with a runner on second.

Low seeds: Any pitch exceeding 100 mph is an automatic ball.

High seeds: Get to use corked bats.

Low seeds: Star closers have to leave after seventh inning to beat the traffic.

High seeds: Plate umpire is pitcher's uncle.

Low seeds: Catcher not allowed to use a mitt.

High seeds: Let Astros help them steal signs.

Low seeds: Have Arte Moreno buy team.

Ben Browdy



Los Angeles

::

