Letters: Rams more than half bad, and Chargers can't finish

Sean McVay and the Rams' coaching staff need to figure out what most of the league already has.

Michael Gray



Yorba Linda





Time for Rams fans to face an unpleasant reality: Jared Goff isn’t a top-tier NFL quarterback. His four turnovers against Miami prompted him to say for the umpteenth time since losing the Super Bowl, “I have to get better. I will.” When? Does any fan seriously think that the lowly Dolphins would have embarrassed top-tier quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, or Ben Roethlisberger they way they did Goff? And none of them was a No. 1 overall draft pick.

Tom Stapleton



Glendale





It has now been nearly two seasons since the Bears did a number on the Rams’ offense, and Sean McVay still has not managed to figure out how to deal with other teams copying it. I always thought the way to beat the blitz is via a quick slant or other play to get the ball over the heads of the drawn-in secondary. Ironically, with all those defenders in the box, the Rams were still able to run on it. So why, on a first and goal at the four yard line, do you not just run straight ahead four times and push the runner over the end zone like they did against the Bears last week? Sometimes McVay gets too cute for his own good.

Mike Schaller



Temple City





Who scheduled the Rams to play the NFC East and the AFC East in the same season, the Marquis de Sade? Four trips to the Eastern time zone in their first eight games is brutal. Time for the NFL to get some new software for their Commodore 64 scheduling computer!

Mike Gamboa



Buena Park





Not enough Boltage

Our Chargers team is lost at sea. We have no rudder. The captain does not know the bow from the stern. Coach Lynn wanders the sidelines with a paper play sheet that looks like a handkerchief. NFL teams know they only have to show up in the second half and they will win.

Fans and players are losing hope. We need a new coach now or create a losing culture for the next decade.

Michael Garcia



Burbank





It was heart-wrenching to watch the Clippers … sorry, make that the Chargers, choke a large lead against Denver.

Tom Fielding



Pasadena





After watching yet another distressing Chargers loss, I finally figured out a way for them to end this spate of embarrassing defeats. Tossing that football analytics manual in the garbage would be a great start.

Mark J. Featherstone



Windsor Hills





When the Chargers get 16 points ahead, they are playing not to lose. Let’s start playing to win. Let Justin Herbert continue to work his magic in the fourth quarter instead of running the three and out.

Marvin Gerlach



Ventura





Blue wave

Thank you so much for Bill Plaschke’s article Sunday. What a beautiful thing that was for the entire Dodgers team to stand with Mookie Betts against police brutality toward black men. I really believe that played a large part of the reason they won the World Series. I wish more of us could learn from this beautiful gesture, to listen to each other, no matter what our color or faith. Thanks again for putting it out there, Bill.

Lynn Thompson



Redondo Beach





As a Dodger fan that does not speak Spanish, I want to thank The Times for the articles published in Spanish in Sunday’s special Title Town section. It was terrific to see our Spanish-speaking players and fans recognized, honored and shown some respect in this way. I have always loved the ethnic and cultural diversity of the Dodger family and how it is truly an America team — a North, South, Central and Caribbean American Team. Thanks again L.A. Times, and congratulations, Dodgers, on winning the World Series.

Frank Colcord



La Crescenta





Kiké Hernandez is the epitome of versatility. He is the only Dodger in history to hit three homers in a postseason game. His legendary dugout dances, sense of humor, and love for the game are infectious to his teammates. His defensive skills are superior and he can play virtually every position. And now he has added a byline to the L.A. Times Sports section.

Now free agency looms and it is unclear whether he will leave or stay, but he will forever remain a Dodger fan favorite and will bleed Dodger blue eternally.

Jeremy Smith



El Segundo





Thank you, LZ Granderson, for putting so nicely into words my exact feelings about Dave Roberts.

It is tempting to think about the influence of his parents, the self-discipline of a career Marine father and the dignified restraint of a Japanese mother. Or maybe that’s just him.

