Letters to Louisville editors: Officer will be lucky to keep job; Valhalla or Va-ha-ha?

After world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was arrested by police during a traffic incident ahead of his second round at the 2024 PGA Championship, the Texan was facing the following four charges: Assault in the second degree of a police officer, criminal mischief in the third degree, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic.

This led to a series of responses to the letters to the editor section in the Louisville Courier-Journal, and some were worried about how the incident played out before a national audience.

Here’s a sampling of what the paper received:

I’m a retired police officer. The aggressive arrest of PGA golfer takes the cake.

I was a police officer in Canada for 37 years. When I watched the arrest of Scottie Scheffler and followed the details made available I was shocked. With the limited details and no credible information provided by the police to support the need to arrest and charge any person under these circumstances, it is very suspect.

I do believe Scottie Sheffler’s explanation as to what his intentions were that morning. There is no way this guy was trying to break the law. From what info has surfaced to date publicly, my take is that the arresting officer over reacted to some guy not really understanding the chaotic situation. The reporter on the scene gave a pretty good description of a police officer getting overly aggressive and then having to find a way to save face. Well I would say he will not save face and will be lucky to save his job. I usually do not comment on over aggressive police action, but this takes the cake.

— Ron Nause, Canada

No body cam footage of the PGA golfer arrest? So much for Greenberg’s ‘world class city.’

Mayor Craig Greenberg gave a breakdown of the Scottie Scheffler arrest at the PGA tournament and it was very confusing to say the least, he said he wasn’t sure if the detective was wearing a body cam or just didn’t have it turned on. I thought the chief of police answered to the mayor and you would think the mayor would consult with the chief before making any comments.

It is very suspicious that it appears when there is a he-said-they-said incident, the body cam wasn’t turned on. The body cams the police department were furnished by the tax payers were very expensive and they were furnished for a purpose, and if the officer had his body cam turned on the citizens of Louisville wouldn’t be wondering who is right and who is wrong. Maybe if the Louisville Metro Police Department had a policy of two days off without pay if they didn’t have their body cams on they wouldn’t forget.

—Larry Warner, 40299

Valhalla or Va-ha-ha?

Looks like every time Louisville tries to portray itself as that “World Class City” we always hear about, we blow it. Golf course? How about using the land for a tow in lot and affordable housing?

I know the answer to that. Not in my backyard!

—Samuel L Osborne, 40205

Now no body cam footage?

What kind of cop grabs onto a car to get a supposed suspect? It’s a power hungry one. Then, they charge the driver with a felony. The cops clearly didn’t have control of the situation, just total incompetence. The cop didn’t have his body cam on as required by LMPD policy, so he can make up any story he wants. He needs to be fired, pronto. I’m staying out of Louisville.

—Jim Miller, 40055

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek