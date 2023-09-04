Letters: A cross-party effort is required to tackle the growing concrete crisis

Remedial work being carried out at Mayflower Primary School in Leicester, which has been affected by sub-standard reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete - pa

SIR – The hysterical faux outrage of opposition politicians about the school concrete crisis would be laughable if the subject were not so serious.



The reality is that national and local politicians of all parties have for decades endorsed tender outcomes at local levels for a wide variety of public-sector buildings.



Understandably, decision-makers chose the most cost-effective options, which may have included reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC). The decisions would not have been at Cabinet level.



The worry is that the first 100 schools may be the tip of the iceberg. What is needed is sensible cross-party cooperation and planning for something that may take a very long time and vast sums of money to rectify.



Mark Jackson

Charlton, Worcestershire

SIR – In 2021 the Treasury halved the number of schools being rebuilt each year, from 100 to 50, despite warnings from the Department for Education about the safety of many school buildings (report, telegraph.co.uk, September 4). At the same time, huge sums were found for the HS2 vanity project. The Chancellor who decided this order of priorities was Rishi Sunak. As Pierre Mendès France said: “To govern is to choose.”



John Hicks

Manchester

SIR – Schools are collapsing and temporary teaching space is urgently needed. How auspicious that the Government is so proficient in the requisition of hotels and barges for unexpected needs.



Cameron Morice

Reading, Berkshire

SIR – Please can concrete inspectors go immediately to the Department for Education building in Westminster? With any luck they will close it down.



Edward Hill

Chandlers Ford, Hampshire

SIR – The current problems with RAAC are reminiscent of the 1980s. Like today, building and civil engineers were running around like headless chickens due to the not dissimilar alkali-aggregate reaction (AAR), which, like RAAC, caused structural collapse.



Unlike AAR, RAAC is easy to detect: just drill into it with a small portable drill, and unlike with dense concrete the drill will rapidly cut a hole.



Malcolm Bailey

Radlett, Hertfordshire

SIR – In 1974 the school where I taught was found to have asbestos in the roof structure.



The whole top floor was shut off and supported by acrow props. The school ran for two sessions: 8am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 5.30pm. No one was harmed.



In fact two of my pupils’ families made a substantial amount of money by renting out the acrow props.



Paul Seddon

St Helens, Lancashire



Tories and turbines

SIR – The Government has wisely and rightly pursued effective policies to address climate change. The brilliant thing has been to decouple this from a brutish wrecking of the English landscape in all its diversity and beauty.



The opposition parties make no secret of their malice towards the landscapes that we wish to protect from climate change. If the Tories are no different, why vote Conservative? It’s just another vote for giant turbines (“Sunak yields on onshore wind farms”, report, September 4).



Tom Oliver

London SW1

SIR – The Government might reduce objections to new onshore wind farms by stipulating that householders affected by the sight and sound of turbines in their neighbourhoods be compensated with reduced energy tariffs. The closer one’s house to a wind farm, the greater the discount.



Trelawney ffrench

Ascot, Berkshire



Slavery’s legacy

SIR – As one of the authors, I am pleased that Ambrose Evans-Pritchard regards Slavery, Capitalism and the Industrial Revolution as a “major work” that persuaded him that transatlantic slavery has been underestimated as a catalyst in Britain’s industrial take-off (Business, September 1).



I am, however, disappointed that he appears to distort, in order to criticise, our arguments about the legacies of colonialism to be found in Britain’s present-day economy and society. He also exaggerates the intellectual space between the work of Eric Williams and our own.



Mr Evans-Pritchard’s criticism that “nations and economic systems constantly reinvent themselves” is entirely consistent with our approach to the transition from Caribbean colonialism to 19th-century imperialism, although we also necessarily emphasise the “path-dependency” that anchors vital aspects of 19th- and 20th-century economies to their past. We undertook a dispassionate, objective and thoroughly researched review and synthesis of the many factors involved in considering the relationship between slavery and the long-term evolution of the British economy.



Pat Hudson

Professor emeritus, Cardiff University



Nessie’s name

SIR – It is clear from recent reports that the Loch Ness Monster has not gone away (“Loch Ness pictures hailed as ‘most exciting monster sighting ever’”, September 1). The late naturalist Sir Peter Scott firmly believed in its existence. In 1975 he even honoured Nessie with a scientific name, Nessiteras rhombopteryx, referring to its supposed rhombohedral shape.



Not long afterwards, it was pointed out that this name is an anagram of “Monster hoax by Sir Peter S.”



James Darling

Dublin, Ireland



Helpful husband

SIR – My wife hurriedly abandoned the wrong train with her bags but without the flask of coffee she had just put on the table. I added “flask” to the weekend shopping list (Letters, September 4).



Having misread my k as an h, she returned from the shops beaming with delight that her husband should be so aware of the declining contents of the cleaning cupboard.



Brian Symonds

Worcester



Scottish productivity

SIR – Humza Yousaf, the Scottish First Minister, is to roll out a pilot scheme for a four-day working week in the public sector (report, September 4).



I predict it will be deemed a resounding success, that productivity will plummet, and that taxpayers will fund what is essentially a pay rise for the rest of the public sector when the scheme is inevitably extended.



Archie Douglas

Whitton, Middlesex

SIR – You report (August 30) that the rise in alcohol-related deaths shows SNP policy is not working.



Berwick-upon-Tweed is popular with Scottish drinkers. Since the SNP introduced its minimum pricing policy, we have witnessed daily cross-border booze cruises by private cars, vans, taxis and minibuses – all in search of an 18 per cent discount on Scottish prices.



Alan Hughes

Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland



Extra airline fees

SIR – I read with interest Daniel Martin’s report (September 4) on airlines’ honesty about fares.



It’s not just the extra baggage fees that should be scrutinised. I’m a “gold for life” British Airways cardholder. That means I travel a lot. I don’t think there was a single fare in the past 10 years that didn’t have extra airline fees added. On a £3,500 business-class flight to Miami in November, £900 was charged as a carrier-imposed fee. That’s on top of nine government-imposed fees totalling £301.51.



With today’s ability to vary prices second by second, there should never be any carrier-imposed fees.



Martin Duggan

London SE1



RSPB posturing

SIR – I once asked a GP friend if he was a member of the British Medical Association. He replied that the only reason he would ever join was so that he could resign. I said this neatly summed up my attitude towards the National Trust. Should I now add the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds to my list (Letters, September 2)?



James A Fergusson

Baildon, West Yorkshire



SIR – Perhaps the RSPB – so busy with environmental and now political activism – might like to reflect on the RSPB Christmas cards I have received, which were made in China.



Rosemary Ussher

Windsor, Berkshire



Paying the price for bicycle thefts in Oxford

A weather vane on top of a student housing block at Harris Manchester College - alamy

SIR – The Home Secretary has told police forces that ignoring low-level crimes is no longer acceptable (“Braverman: police must investigate every theft”, report, August 28).



The theft of bicycles in Oxford is out of hand. The response of the authorities is not to catch the thieves but to dump unsightly bicycle hangars – called pigsties by the locals – in front of residents’ homes, even in conservation areas.

These are meant to house four to six bicycles and will present a lucrative target for thieves. There is no regard for the owners of these properties in terms of reduced property value, access issues or noise nuisance. The whole point of a conservation area is to retain the visual aspect of the historic frontages deemed worthy of conserving. Placing these monstrosities directly in front of them makes the conservation area meaningless.



The authorities punish the law-abiding individual and there is no appeal against the sentence.



David Bright

Oxford



Royal Mail disregard for customers and climate

SIR – I was expecting a delivery to my home address on August 31 – while I was away – so I used Royal Mail’s website to request the parcel be delivered to my neighbour (Letters, September 3). Royal Mail acknowledged my request, and I presumed that was the end of the process. However, on August 31 I received an email from Royal Mail to advise that it had attempted a delivery to my home, despite my instructions that I was away.



I telephoned customer services to try and resolve the issue. The answer I received left me bewildered: Royal Mail acknowledged that it had received my request to deliver my parcel to my neighbour, but its policy is always to attempt delivery to the home address on two occasions before trying a neighbour on the third attempt. If this fails the parcel will be stored at its central delivery office, which has restricted opening times for collection, and, when this fails, returned to the sender. The Royal Mail update email advised me that each attempted delivery generates an average of 205g of CO2 emissions.



I am away for another week and my neighbour, to whom I have had to apologise to for the inconvenience I have caused, will not be available to accept the delivery when Royal Mail makes its third attempt.



I struggle to understand how, in a competitive delivery market, it can survive with such an absurd, non-customer-focused policy, not to mention the lack of regard demonstrated for its impact on the environment.



Michael Threlfall

Preston, Lancashire



