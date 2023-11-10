LETTER: Unity in the midst of competition

Nov. 10—I was among the 54,105 in attendance at Boone Pickens Stadium on Nov. 4 for the last Bedlam football game in the near future. Those watching on television didn't get to witness an excellent exhibition of good Bedlam spirit by the two schools' bands and patriotism.

At halftime the Pride of Oklahoma first gave a short rendition of what I'm sure with be their Veteran's Day performance this week. Then the Cowboy Marching Band did their entire Veteran's Day performance as OSU is out of town on the actual day. On their final song, the band spread out over the entire field. Then the Pride, which had stayed on the sideline, joined them with a Cowboy line, then a Sooner line, all the way down the field. And then the bands concluded the good show by playing God Bless America.

It was a tremendous showing of Oklahomans joining on a competitive day to honor the USA in a great sound, well acknowledged by the crowd. Good for the two bands in going above competition to honor the nation. It will be a sight and sound of Bedlam I will remember forever.

Wayne Bowers, Norman