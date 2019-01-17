Letter from small girl to Alshon Jeffery has adorable ending

Dave Zangaro
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Here's what happened when Alshon Jeffery visited the school of a little girl who wished him the best in one of his worst moments.

Letter from small girl to Alshon Jeffery has adorable ending

Here's what happened when Alshon Jeffery visited the school of a little girl who wished him the best in one of his worst moments. By Dave Zangaro

Letter from small girl to Alshon Jeffery has adorable ending originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Remember that second-grade girl who wrote a touching letter to Alshon Jeffery earlier this week?

Well, this story has an adorable - albeit predictable - ending. 

Yup, of course, Alshon threw on a suit and tie and showed up to the girl's elementary school on Thursday. 

 

Here's a reminder of what that letter said:

 

OK, this is pretty cool. Good on Jeffery for showing up to the school and good on the Eagles fan base for being reasonable. Sure, Jeffery's missed catch in the divisional round game was a big one and it hurt the team. But he's consistently been one of their best and toughest players throughout the last two years and deserves a ton of credit for their success. 

It has been pretty cool to see the support for Jeffery, who was crushed by his mistake right after it happened. His teammates consoled him and then the terrible fans of Philadelphia have supported him since the play too. 

