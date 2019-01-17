Letter from small girl to Alshon Jeffery has adorable ending originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Remember that second-grade girl who wrote a touching letter to Alshon Jeffery earlier this week?

Well, this story has an adorable - albeit predictable - ending.

Yup, of course, Alshon threw on a suit and tie and showed up to the girl's elementary school on Thursday.

Only #ActionNews is there as #Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery pays surprise visit to second grade class in West Chester that wrote him touching letters after Sundays playoff loss. Tonight at 6 on @6ABC! @TheWorldof_AJ @JamieApody Here's a preview: pic.twitter.com/KS3ZuCz6OF — mark meany (@markmeany) January 17, 2019

Here's a reminder of what that letter said:

Dear @TheWorldof_AJ, our second grade daughter is a huge fan and wrote you a letter in school yesterday. @Eagles #FlyEaglesFly #Eagles 🦅🦅 pic.twitter.com/N3bx7xLlQl — Raymond Johnson (@RaymondJ17) January 15, 2019

OK, this is pretty cool. Good on Jeffery for showing up to the school and good on the Eagles fan base for being reasonable. Sure, Jeffery's missed catch in the divisional round game was a big one and it hurt the team. But he's consistently been one of their best and toughest players throughout the last two years and deserves a ton of credit for their success.

It has been pretty cool to see the support for Jeffery, who was crushed by his mistake right after it happened. His teammates consoled him and then the terrible fans of Philadelphia have supported him since the play too.

Philly fans showing love for Alshon Jeffery at Sixers game



Some fans chanted

"Love you Alshon"



Philly has his back#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/8xTC51E9mb









— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 16, 2019

