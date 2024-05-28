Letter and petition urges Wolves to reconsider ticket price rises

[Reuters]

An open letter and a petition signed by more than 11,000 people has been sent to Wolves, to ask the club to reconsider season ticket price increases for the 2024-25 season.

The letter, signed by various fan groups and media channels, criticised an "extortionate increase for disabled and junior supporters" and urged the club "in the strongest possible terms to reconsider your approach and pricing strategy to protect this club for future generations".

Wolves supporter Alex Moore, from the Old Gold Pack, told BBC Radio WM: "We, like many fans, have been left truly shocked by the announcement that came out last week.

"It's left many in the fan base feeling disillusioned, frustrated and angry. It's going to cause a lot of people, in a cost-of-living crisis, to question whether or not they can renew or are they going to be faced with being priced out of a love, a passion and a community that has been constant all of their lives? It's been a saviour for a lot of people.

"This has led to us putting out a joint statement along with many other fan groups, with the aim of highlighting the strong objection to these increases by the fans. We really hope the club reconsiders its approach. This is about standing up for future generations of this club, the lifeblood of this club, and standing up for what is right."

When the prices were announced last week, Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said: "We do listen to fan feedback, and we understand that price increases are unpopular, but our aim is to ensure our prices are neither significantly higher nor lower than our peers.

"Our ticketing team has thoroughly researched and compared Wolves with other clubs, and I believe our pricing reflects a fair and reasonable balance based on our current position, past growth and future aspirations."