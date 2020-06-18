Let's welcome the Duke's Mayo Bowl to the college football bowl roster

The 2020 season’s slate of bowl games may have lost the Bad Boy Mowers Bowl, but it has gained the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

The Charlotte-based bowl game previously known as the Belk Bowl is now sponsored by Duke’s Mayonnaise, the Charlotte Sports Foundation announced Thursday. The 2020 edition of the game — the first as the Duke’s Mayo Bowl — will feature an ACC vs. Big Ten matchup on a to-be-determined date. The SEC will rotate with the Big Ten in the game every other year.

Duke’s Mayo will also sponsor the regular season game between Wake Forest and Notre Dame that is sponsored by the Charlotte Sports Foundation and held at Bank of America Stadium, the home of the Carolina Panthers. That game is now known as the “Duke’s Mayo Classic.”

“We are very eager to spread our name across college football with the Duke’s Mayo Classic and the Duke’s Mayo Bowl,” said Martin Kelly, president and CEO of Sauer Brands Inc., owner of the Duke’s Mayonnaise brand.

Terms of the new sponsorship agreement were not disclosed, but the Charlotte Sports Foundation said the two games “have had a combined economic impact of $145 million to the Charlotte community over the past three years.”

Though it’s the first with Duke’s Mayo as the sponsor, the 2020 game will be the 19th edition of this particular bowl game. Before Duke’s and Belk, which sponsored the game from 2011 to 2019, previous iterations of the game were known as the Meineke Car Care Bowl and the Continental Tire Bowl.

The final Belk Bowl was a doozy with Kentucky knocking off Virginia Tech, 37-30, on New Year’s Eve. Kentucky star Lynn Bowden threw the game-winning touchdown pass with 15 seconds remaining — after getting into a pregame scuffle.

Hopefully the first Mayo Bowl has similar drama. Oh, and the winning coach getting a bunch of mayo dumped on him akin to the Cheez-It Bowl.

GATORADE BATH FULL OF CHEEZ-ITS! pic.twitter.com/OTO0ZWH8zr — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) December 28, 2019

