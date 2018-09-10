Let's watch Roquan Smith and Khalil Mack go crazy to end the 1st half
It's been one hell of a debut for the Bears' newest linebackers.
First, Khalil Mack showed why the Bears' paid him like 400 billion dollars:
Welcome to Chicago, Khalil Mack! 💪 #SNF #CHIvsGB pic.twitter.com/qpSzBOLJA3
— SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 10, 2018
Then, Roquan Smith came into the game and did this on LITERALLY HIS FIRST PLAY:
First play. First SACK!
Welcome to the @NFL, @RoquanSmith1. pic.twitter.com/MWqJvMmT2h
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 10, 2018
Then, Khalil Mack apparently got jealous of Smith's spotlight and finished the half by doing this:
KHALIL MACK PICK-6! 🚨
Madness. 😱😱😱 #CHIvsGB #DaBears
📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/8xeUcitWie
— NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2018
That sound you hear is Bears' fans squealing for joy.