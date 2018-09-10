Let's watch Roquan Smith and Khalil Mack go crazy to end the 1st half

Cam Ellis
NBC Sports Chicago

It's been one hell of a debut for the Bears' newest linebackers. 

First, Khalil Mack showed why the Bears' paid him like 400 billion dollars: 

Then, Roquan Smith came into the game and did this on LITERALLY HIS FIRST PLAY: 

Then, Khalil Mack apparently got jealous of Smith's spotlight and finished the half by doing this: 

That sound you hear is Bears' fans squealing for joy. 

What to Read Next