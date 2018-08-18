Let's watch Patrick Mahomes throw a touchdown pass 68 yards in the air

The longest pass in the NFL last season, in terms of yards traveled in the air, was 61.8 yards from Jared Goff, according to NFL Network.

Had Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes played more as a rookie last season, he would have surpassed that.

Mahomes’ arm is one of the best you’ll see, and he showed it off on Friday night. It’s just a preseason game, but we’ll remember Mahomes stepping up in the pocket and unleashing a pass that went 68.6 yards in the air (!) for a touchdown to Tyreek Hill. It was jaw dropping.

Mahomes had an up-and-down game against the Atlanta Falcons. He made some mistakes. He’s a first-year starter, and that will show sometimes.

But he can throw a football further than almost everyone else on earth. Mahomes dropped back, had enough time in the pocket to step up to about his own 25-yard line. He launched — and we mean launched — a pass to Tyreek Hill, one of the fastest receivers in the NFL. By the time Hill caught it, he was at about the Falcons’ 7-yard line and he walked into the end zone.

The craziest part of the pass, which was almost seven yards further than any other pass in the NFL last season, is Mahomes made it look effortless.

Mahomes has undeniable physical talent

Last week, the talk of the NFL was Buffalo Bills rookie Josh Allen, who showed off his own cannon arm. Allen had two passes that traveled 60-plus yards in the air. Mahomes somehow upstaged him.

Mahomes might struggle some for the Chiefs, considering his inexperience, though he also has the potential to be one of the league’s better quarterbacks. But no matter what the results are for him this season, it’s going to be fun to watch him throw it deep.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a touchdown pass in a preseason game that we’ll remember a long time. (AP)

