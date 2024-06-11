'Let's wait and see' - O'Shea tight-lipped on future

Republic of Ireland interim manager John O'Shea says he will "wait and see" if he will be appointed on a permanent basis.

O'Shea brought his temporary four-game reign to an end on Tuesday as his side were outclassed in a 3-0 defeat by Portugal in Aveiro.

The Republic won one, lost two and drew one of those four friendlies, but O'Shea admits that he is still seeking clarity on whether he will land the job permanently before the Nations League campaign starts in September.

"We'll dust ourselves down and see what happens," he told RTE after the game.

"I thanked the players for their application, and it is tricky for them, so let's wait and see."

'You cannot concede goals like that'

O'Shea was left to lament some poor defending from his side as a goal from Joao Felix and a well-taken double from Cristiano Ronaldo secured a routine victory for a dominant Portugal side.

"When you give a team with the quality of Portugal the goals that we did it is very frustrating," he admitted.

"To win a game like this you cannot concede goals like that, especially from a set piece with that first one. Portugal normally play around the shape, but we let them get through us which was disappointing."

The former Manchester United defender was also critical of his side's lack of combativeness, particularly in midfield.

"The disappointing one was the duels we were winning against Belgium, Switzerland and Hungary we didn't win tonight and that was frustrating.

"That caused the two goals as well as the marking in the box, but it shows the levels of where both countries are at."

O'Shea has been 'excellent' - Kelleher

Kelleher has been impressed by O'Shea since he took over as interim manager in March [Getty Images]

Having missed their initial deadline of April, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) plans to appoint Stephen Kenny's permanent successor in time for the start of the Nations League campaign against England on 7 September.

And speaking after the Portugal game, Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher said the Irish players "absolutely love" former Manchester United defender O'Shea, who has not held a managerial role before.

"We've had a great camp this week, he's been excellent," said the Liverpool goalkeeper.

"We're trying our hearts out for him; we want to get good results for him and for the team but unfortunately we couldn't do that, but he's been brilliant during the whole camp.

"I can't say good enough things about him, to be honest."