'Let's all get together and finish this' - Haaland

[Getty Images]

Erling Haaland says Man City players need to "relax" ahead of the final game of the season.

Following their 2-0 win against Tottenham, City know a win against Sunday's opponents West Ham will guarantee them their fourth Premier League title in a row.

"Focus on the next game and try not to think too much. Let's all get together and finish this," he said in an interview with City+.

Speaking about Tuesday's victory, in which he scored both goals, he said: "We came here to try to win and we won."

"Spurs are a fantastic team, you know everyone knows that they want to play all the time and all praise to them.

"It was really difficult, but yes, we came here to try and win and we won. That's my only thing and I'm happy.

"I think we were a bit nervous. I think that's normal, there's a lot of emotions for everyone."

Stefan Ortega replaced Ederson and denied Son Heung-Min late on before Haaland scored his second from the spot, and on the substitute keeper Haaland said: "What can I say? He's incredible and such a good guy as well, so I'm happy for him."