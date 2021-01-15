Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres react to DJ LeMahieu re-signing with Yankees: 'Let's roll!'

LeMahieu and Judge celebrate Judge HR

One would be hard pressed to find anyone in the Yankees universe not excited about DJ LeMahieu rejoining the team.

LeMahieu agreed to a six-year, $90 million deal on Friday with the Bronx Bombers, and a couple of his teammates were very excited.

"Let’s roll! Excited to have you back in pinstripes @DJLeMahieu," Aaron Judge tweeted Friday morning - even though LeMahieu hasn't tweeted in almost two years, but oh well.

Gleyber Torres is hyped to have his double-play partner back in the Bronx...

Get used to seeing that handshake, Yankees fans.

Evan minions are excited!