Let's remember some Bears guys: Here are the guys you remembered the most

Did you remember that Santonio Holmes played for the Bears? How about Eddie Kennison? Or Jarron Gilbert, the draft pick who could jump out of a pool?

I asked Bears fans on Twitter Friday night and Saturday to Remember Some Guys - not Walter Payton or Brian Urlacher or Sid Luckman or any of the franchise greats, but the guys who, when you remember them, make you smile or laugh or remember the fun times the Bears have had. I received about 1,000 responses when I started with Fred Baxter, who if you don't remember that guy, was a tight end on the Bears' 2001 NFC North title team:

Anyone wanna remember some Bears guys? I'll start: Fred Baxter. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) March 14, 2020

And also Warrick Holdman!

I'm getting some great responses here but no one has mentioned Warrick Holdman yet. Remember him? https://t.co/3Rx6Dg2KQV — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) March 14, 2020

You all sent in some outstanding responses. Truly outstanding, like:

Daimon Shelton " Rock" — Olin kreutz (@olin_kreutz) March 14, 2020

And:

Olindo Mare — Brian Duncan (@bdunk_12) March 14, 2020

And:

Jeff Blake — James Costantini (@JamesCostantini) March 14, 2020

And, okay, one more:

But there were 25 players who you Bears fans told me you remembered at least 10 times. Here is an exhaustive list of the Bears Guys you remembered the most:

10 mentions

James Allen

Tony Parrish

James "Robocop" Thornton







11 mentions

P.T. Willis



12 mentions

Brian Baschnagel

Anthony Thomas

Desmond Clark

Curtis Conway

Paul Edinger

R.W. McQuarters:













*This exercise also turned up R.W. McQuarters' 2001 smash hit "Monsters of the Midway"

Here's a snippet I recorded with my phone off my desktop to make it quicker.... pic.twitter.com/TxdGGozcv2 — Shayne L. Marsaw (@wasram) March 14, 2020

13 mentions

Ryan Wetnight

Barry Minter

Chris Zorich

Neal Anderson









14 mentions

Adrian Peterson



15 mentions

Dane Sanzenbacher



*Must be read in Jon Gruden's voice*

16 mentions

Marcus Robinson



17 mentions

Mike Brown

Adewale Ogunleye





18 mentions

Cap Boso

Hunter Hillenmeyer

Marty Booker







*Guessing at least 90 percent of everyone who mentioned Cap Boso played Tecmo Bowl*

22 mentions

Nathan Vasher



*It's okay. Go ahead and watch the No. 1 reason why we all remember Nathan Vasher and come back. But remember he was a good cornerback too!*

23 mentions

Roosevelt Colvin



29 mentions

Brad Muster



31 mentions

Brock Forsey



And the guy you remembered the most, with 32 mentions…

Raymont Harris! The ultraback!

Remember that guy? And all these guys on the list?

And remember that Ricky Proehl played on the Bears? This guy sure did!

Ricky Proehl — Derek Christensen (@DerekChrist) March 14, 2020

