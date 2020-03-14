Let's remember some Bears guys: Here are the guys you remembered the most
Did you remember that Santonio Holmes played for the Bears? How about Eddie Kennison? Or Jarron Gilbert, the draft pick who could jump out of a pool?
I asked Bears fans on Twitter Friday night and Saturday to Remember Some Guys - not Walter Payton or Brian Urlacher or Sid Luckman or any of the franchise greats, but the guys who, when you remember them, make you smile or laugh or remember the fun times the Bears have had. I received about 1,000 responses when I started with Fred Baxter, who if you don't remember that guy, was a tight end on the Bears' 2001 NFC North title team:
Anyone wanna remember some Bears guys? I'll start: Fred Baxter.
And also Warrick Holdman!
I'm getting some great responses here but no one has mentioned Warrick Holdman yet. Remember him? https://t.co/3Rx6Dg2KQV
You all sent in some outstanding responses. Truly outstanding, like:
Daimon Shelton " Rock"
And:
Olindo Mare
And:
Jeff Blake
And, okay, one more:
Orlando Pace pic.twitter.com/BI4iPZJPeg
But there were 25 players who you Bears fans told me you remembered at least 10 times. Here is an exhaustive list of the Bears Guys you remembered the most:
10 mentions
James Allen
Tony Parrish
James "Robocop" Thornton
11 mentions
P.T. Willis
12 mentions
Brian Baschnagel
Anthony Thomas
Desmond Clark
Curtis Conway
Paul Edinger
R.W. McQuarters:
*This exercise also turned up R.W. McQuarters' 2001 smash hit "Monsters of the Midway"
Here's a snippet I recorded with my phone off my desktop to make it quicker.... pic.twitter.com/TxdGGozcv2
13 mentions
Ryan Wetnight
Barry Minter
Chris Zorich
Neal Anderson
14 mentions
Adrian Peterson
15 mentions
Dane Sanzenbacher
*Must be read in Jon Gruden's voice*
16 mentions
Marcus Robinson
17 mentions
Mike Brown
Adewale Ogunleye
18 mentions
Cap Boso
Hunter Hillenmeyer
Marty Booker
*Guessing at least 90 percent of everyone who mentioned Cap Boso played Tecmo Bowl*
22 mentions
Nathan Vasher
*It's okay. Go ahead and watch the No. 1 reason why we all remember Nathan Vasher and come back. But remember he was a good cornerback too!*
23 mentions
Roosevelt Colvin
29 mentions
Brad Muster
31 mentions
Brock Forsey
And the guy you remembered the most, with 32 mentions…
Raymont Harris! The ultraback!
Remember that guy? And all these guys on the list?
And remember that Ricky Proehl played on the Bears? This guy sure did!
Ricky Proehl
