'Let's Reign' Bearcat podcast news plus University of Cincinnati baseball, track updates

Introducing the LET'S REIGN PODCAST, featuring conversations between @Dan_Hoard and some of your favorite current and former Bearcats.



The first season begins next week with Episode 1, featuring @Only1SteveLogan!



📝: https://t.co/2jx7RnSxqG pic.twitter.com/3I3MsdRnaP — Cincinnati Bearcats (@GoBEARCATS) June 20, 2024

There's an official University of Cincinnati Bearcat podcast as of Thursday.

Cincinnati Athletics announced the launch of the Let's Reign podcast hosted by the "Voice of the Bearcats" Dan Hoard which will feature exclusive interviews, never-before-heard stories and more from a variety of Bearcat legends, coaches and current student-athletes.

It will be 20 episodes with the first featuring Cincinnati men's basketball great Steve Logan making its debut June 26.

Logan details his career with stories about Kenyon Martin, former head coach Bob Huggins and how he came to UC from Cleveland. Logan was a two-time Conference USA Player of the Year winner, ranking third in career scoring at UC with 1,985 points, including a 22-point per game clip as a senior. He helped the Bearcats to five NCAA Tournament wins over four appearances. Logan's school records include the most wins (111), highest career free-throw percentage (86.1 percent) and most single-game assists (16) among many decorated achievements.

Cincinnati Bearcats head football coach Scott Satterfield speaks with UC Bearcat play-by-play voice Dan Hoard during the Ball and Brew tour at Bucketheads on Harrison Avenue.

Hoard will enter his 25th season as the radio play-by-play voice for Bearcats football. He is also the play-by-play voice for UC men's basketball and Bengals football.

Upcoming episodes of the Let's Reign will feature new Cincinnati football defensive coordinator Tyson Veidt, women's basketball star Jillian Hayes, All-America football punter Mason Fletcher, former Major League Baseball All-Star Josh Harrison and Bearcats baseball coach Jordan Bischel.

Fans can watch each episode on YouTube and GoBearcats.com and listen to the podcast on Apple, Stitcher and Spotify.

Baseball 'Cats

Having just completed his first year with the Bearcats, University of Cincinnati baseball assistant coach Kyle Pettoruto will be working with USA Baseball this summer.

Pettoruto was picked to serve as a scout for the 16U National Team Development Programs and help select the 16U National Team. The task force will watch all relevant games and start identifying top players and performances while also leading the brand-new Skill Development Day, providing all teams with a day of development and coaching.

The USA Baseball National Team Development Program will occur July 25-28 in Cary, N.C. at the USA Baseball National Training Complex.

Pettoruto recently concluded his first season as an assistant coach with the Bearcats under manager Jordan Bischel. Six UC hitters earned All-Big 12 honors in 2024, including first-team selection Josh Kross. Two-way performer Christian Mitchelle was named to the second team while Lauden Brooks, Kerrington Cross, Josh Hegemann and Tommy O'Connor were all honorable mention.

Track 'Cats at Olympic trials

Former Bearcat track and field athletes Annette Echikunwoke and Loretta Blaut will look to punch their tickets to the 2024 Paris Olympics at the U.S. Olympic Trials that began Friday and runs through June 30 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Both were UC student-athletes from 2014-2018.

Echikunwoke will participate in the hammer throw and the top 12 marks will advance to Sunday's finals (8 p.m. ET).

Blaut will compete in the women's high jump and the top 12 marks advance to Monday's final round (8:15 p.m. ET).

The top three finishers in each event will automatically earn a spot on Team USA for the 2024 Summer Olympics if they have met the Olympic qualifying standard established by World Athletics.

This year's Trials will feature eight days of competition, with all finals airing live on NBC in primetime and all competition streaming on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com and the NBC/NBC Sports apps.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: UC launches 'Let's Reign' podcast. Plus, Bearcat baseball, track news