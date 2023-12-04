Let's not pretend FSU's CFP snub is new. College football has done this forever | Estes

Can you think of another organized sports competition in the world in which a team or individual can win every single contest and not win the predominant championship? Or better yet, not even get the opportunity to play for it?

As far as I know, college football at the FBS level stands alone in being so fundamentally flawed. And this glorious disaster of a sport always has been.

So let’s not pretend otherwise today.

I’m not just talking about unbeaten Florida State.

I’m talking about Liberty.

The Flames of Conference USA are unbeaten, too. They are also 13-0, though you probably wouldn’t know that, since no one is crying for them the way they have over the Seminoles being snubbed by the College Football Playoff committee.

No statements from Liberty in which their AD called the exclusion “unforgivable,” as FSU’s did.

No rhetorical questions in their defense like the one posed by FSU coach Mike Norvell: "What is the point of playing games?"

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks to the replay screen at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023 during the first half. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]

"Wins matter. Losses matter,” echoed FSU athletic director Michael Alford. “Those that compete in the arena know this. Those on the committee who also competed in the sport and should have known this have forgotten it. Today, they changed the way success is assessed in college football.”

Should we ask Liberty about the way success is assessed in college football?

About how much wins and losses matter?

The College Football Playoff committee didn’t change anything. They were simply faced with an impossible task this season. A very good team was inevitably going to get screwed, and then a whole bunch of people were going to moan about it as if this system was ever fair.

The difference here is that FSU is a have. Liberty, on the other hand, is a have-not. The haves aren’t supposed to be disregarded as the Seminoles were by the committee, but the same biased rationale that applies to Liberty ended up prioritizing a future SEC team (Texas) and a current one (Alabama) over FSU.

In this instance, it was basically because FSU’s starting quarterback was hurt. Never mind that the Seminoles’ defense shut down a top-50 Louisville offense in the ACC championship game. It was an ugly game, and no one other than FSU fans wanted to see that mess in a playoff semifinal.

It sucks for FSU, but it wasn’t groundbreaking. This is the one sport that has been OK with being a beauty pageant for decades.

Can't blame the assessors for that. It’s the fact that success needed to be assessed in the first place.

There is unprecedented hope for the future, and it comes with next season’s move to a 12-team playoff. Liberty would have made a 12-team playoff. That’s progress. Important progress. It'll be by far the best and fairest format college football has ever had.

Conference USA: Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter holds up the MVP trophy after leading the Flames to victory over New Mexico State.

But we’ll still have a committee subjectively selecting and seeding teams, and it's still possible that an unbeaten small-conference champion could fall short of an automatic bid.

If the format were in place this year, No. 12 seed Liberty would have been drawn against the No. 5 seed:

Florida State.

(Guess who’d have complained about not getting a bye?)

We’d all assume the Seminoles would beat the Flames easily, just like the committee assumed they’d lose to Michigan, Washington, Texas or Alabama.

Too bad we’ll never know.

Reach Tennessean sports columnist Gentry Estes at gestes@tennessean.com and on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) @Gentry_Estes.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Think Florida State football got the shaft from CFP? What about Liberty?