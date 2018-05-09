Let's all laugh at the New York Mets

The Mets batted out of order today ... seriously. By Josh Ellis

When was the last time you saw a baseball team bat out-of-order? Probably in tee-ball, right? Well, the New York Mets, a Major League Baseball team, batted out of order today.

Oof.

Here's how it played out today in Cincinnati.

What's going on here? An interesting start to the game... pic.twitter.com/sWYLrowB9O — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) May 9, 2018

And here's the answer...the Mets lineup issue explained! pic.twitter.com/bFEf6rkzBr — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) May 9, 2018

After the game opened with back-to-back outs, Asdrubal Cabrera stepped to the plate and smacked a double, to only be ruled out for batting out of order.

The Mets posted their lineup online earlier today with Cabrera listed as their third hitter, but it appears the lineup they distributed to the Reds and the umpires had him listed as the team's second batter.

The umpires were given a lineup card with Asdrubal Cabrera batting second, and Flores third. Reds manager Jim Riggleman waited until Cabrera reached base to alert the crew. A little savvy gamesmanship on his part. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 9, 2018

As for the double, it's gone.

Asdrubal Cabrera's double, meanwhile, is wiped off the books completely. The official scoring is a putout to the catcher. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 9, 2018

Despite the issue, Cabrera later batted as the team's second hitter and drove in a run that actually counted! The Mets had some fun with it on their Twitter page.

No. 2 hitter Asdrúbal Cabrera gets us on the board in the 3rd, knocking in @You_Found_Nimmo!



We lead 1-0. #LGM pic.twitter.com/ea7scdjynW



— New York Mets (@Mets) May 9, 2018

Let's all take a moment to laugh at the Mets, because, while Gabe Kapler may have brought in a pitcher who hadn't warmed up yet, he has never done this.