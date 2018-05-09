Let's all laugh at the New York Mets

Josh Ellis | NBC Sports Philadelphia
NBC Sports Philadelphia
When was the last time you saw a baseball team bat out-of-order? Probably in tee-ball, right? Well, the New York Mets, a Major League Baseball team, batted out of order today.

Oof.

Here's how it played out today in Cincinnati.

After the game opened with back-to-back outs, Asdrubal Cabrera stepped to the plate and smacked a double, to only be ruled out for batting out of order.

The Mets posted their lineup online earlier today with Cabrera listed as their third hitter, but it appears the lineup they distributed to the Reds and the umpires had him listed as the team's second batter.

As for the double, it's gone.

Despite the issue, Cabrera later batted as the team's second hitter and drove in a run that actually counted! The Mets had some fun with it on their Twitter page.

Let's all take a moment to laugh at the Mets, because, while Gabe Kapler may have brought in a pitcher who hadn't warmed up yet, he has never done this.

