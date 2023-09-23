'Let's go Irish': Michigan fans show Notre Dame support before Ohio State vs. ND

While Ohio State and Notre Dame fans shared their hatred of Michigan together on ESPN's "College GameDay" Saturday morning, Wolverines fans made it plain who they were cheering for Saturday night.

Near the end of No. 2 Michigan's 31-7 home win against Rutgers, fans in Michigan Stadium began to chant "Let's go Irish" in support of Notre Dame ahead of their matchup against Ohio State.

Michigan fans break out in a "Let's go Irish!" chant.



Notre Dame plays arch rival Ohio State tonight... pic.twitter.com/uUoqVQBXFh — The Comeback NCAA (@TheComebackNCAA) September 23, 2023

During ESPN's "College GameDay," a Notre Dame fan was seen with a sign that read "We hate Michigan more," signifying the Fighting Irish's rivalry with the Wolverines that started in 1887. Both Brutus Buckeye and The Leprechaun stood on either side of the sign and pointed to it.

"Every fan here hates Michigan," Pat McAfee said.

Michigan has the advantage over Notre Dame, posting a 25-17-1 advantage and winning their most recent matchup: a 45-14 win in Ann Arbor during the 2019 season.

Michigan is not scheduled to meet Notre Dame again until the 2033 and 2034 season, while Ohio State will see the Wolverines Nov. 25 in Ann Arbor.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch