'Let's end the season how we need to start the next'

[BBC]

With Stoke City preparing to face Bristol City on Saturday, we asked you to send in your score predictions and thoughts ahead of the final game of the season.

Here are some of the responses we received:

Adrian: Stoke have finally got out of second gear and it's just in time over the last few weeks. Tip them to end the season on a high note with a 2-0 home win. I can't see Steven (Schumacher) playing out this last game of the season as a "free hit" - he has the style of playing to the final whistle. Let's end the season how we need to start the next.

Steve: I’d just love us to thrash Bristol (City), but a win and a decent performance will give us all a warm glow inside as we look forward to August. Come on you mighty Potters!

Liam: 3-0 Stoke.