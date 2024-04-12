[BBC]

With under a month remaining of what is now a three-horse race for automatic promotion from the Championship, the days of frantically checking on scores elsewhere and trying to predict the final table are upon me.

Leeds are not in the driver's seat as things stand, but with one point between first and third, it is just a big game of musical chairs.

As if one win in four games for Leeds since returning from the international break was not painful enough, Stuart Dallas - who has been out injured for just under two years - broke hearts on Wednesday when he announced his retirement from professional football.

Following his thanks to players and staff alike, he bowed out with: "Don't give it up now boys, you've got four games left to go." It not only epitomizes everything Dallas is about, but echoes every supporter.

Leeds, Leicester and Ipswich managed just two points between them earlier this week, scoring no goals. It follows a rocky run of form for all three sides post-break and sets up many a twist and turn in the closing weeks.

Let's do it for Dallas.