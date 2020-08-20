Let's celebrate the imminent return of football by watching this insane Patrick Mahomes pass

It has been a long time since we’ve seen football.

This year we don’t even have preseason games to get us through August. In many ways it doesn’t feel like the NFL season starts three weeks from today (though it does, and that’s pretty great).

But this is what we have to look forward to: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, doing things that seem to defy science.

This throw is not supposed to look easy ⏰ pic.twitter.com/MEMMCU6UEr — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 19, 2020

Just look at that throw. Seriously, watch it again, and marvel at it. Even in a training camp practice, it’s fair to say that’s an artist at work. There aren’t many guys who have ever played NFL football who can make that throw look that easy.

We’ve seen it from Mahomes before. He’s not just a great player, he’s an entertainer. We tune in to see what he does next. He’s a special talent. We’ve known for a while he was capable of freaky things on the football field. Just look at the throw at about the 1:14 mark, it’s a lot like the one above.

And just think, only three weeks until we see Mahomes and the other tremendous athletes in the NFL do things like that in games that count.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during an NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) More

