'Lets go Bronny … we all pullin for u': Sports world reacts to LeBron James' son's cardiac arrest

Chuck Schilken
Los Angeles, CA - January 27: Sierra Canyon&#39;s Bronny James (0) before a Mission League game at Pauley Pavillion. (Kyusung Gong / For the LA Times)
Bronny James, a freshman USC basketball player and son of Lakers star LeBron James, is in stable condition after suffering a cardiac arrest Monday during practice. (Kyusung Gong / For The Times)

USC freshman Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest Monday during a Trojans basketball workout, and reaction on social media was almost immediate after the news broke Tuesday morning.

The 18-year-old son of Lakers star LeBron James is currently stable, a spokesperson for the James family said.

There has been an outpouring of prayers and wishes for a fast recovery for Bronny James, who played last season at Chatsworth Sierra Canyon High School.

Read more: Bronny James suffers cardiac arrest at USC workout and is in stable condition

One of the first to tweet his support was Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday night game in January and was cleared to return to football in April.

"Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well," Hamlin tweeted Tuesday morning. "here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process."

Other well-wishers include former Lakers Magic Johnson, Metta World Peace and Mychal Thompson; tennis legend Billie Jean King; college basketball broadcasting legend Dick Vitale; current NBA players Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks; the Miami Heat, a team that LeBron James led to two NBA titles and four finals appearances; and former NFL players Dez Bryant and Robert Griffin III.

"Good news that ⁦@itsBronnyJames son of Savannah & ⁦@KingJames⁩ after major scare from cardiac arrest yesterday is improving & out of ICU," Vitale wrote.

"Sending our support and prayers to Bronny James and the entire James family following Bronny's cardiac arrest," King tweeted. "You are all in our thoughts."

"When you get a chance send a prayer up for Bronny James," Griffin tweeted. "He collapsed on the basketball court yesterday, went into cardiac arrest and was taken to the ICU. He is now out of the ICU and in stable condition, but his continued recovery and health is what we all pray for."

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist and die-hard Lakers fan Flea also sent positive thoughts toward the young player.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

