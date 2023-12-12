'Let's go to a bigger mountain:' Prince Avenue confident for next season's jump to Class AA

ATLANTA − Prince Avenue Christian senior quarterback Aaron Philo is leaving for Georgia Tech this winter with an elite football resume.

Wolverines coach Greg Vandagriff established a legacy the past four seasons with his current senior class. Three state titles, four region championships and an overall win-loss record of 54-4.

As freshmen, Philo and his classmates helped then-senior quarterback Brock Vandagriff (Greg's son) to a state championship ring during Prince Avenue's breakthrough season. As sophomores, they sat with the sadness of defeat after falling to Trinity Christian in a state-title rematch. As juniors and seniors, they defeated a respected Swainsboro program back to back for the Class A-Division I title.

"It's a feeling like no other, thinking back to all the work we put in over the summer, all throughout the season," Philo said. "I mean, it's just a testament to our hard work and it paid off."

Now, Prince Avenue Christian prepares to move to Class AA as part of the Georgia High School Association's reclassification for 2024 through '26. A whole new slate of competition and perhaps another round of records to break await the Wolverines football program on the other side.

But nobody celebrating on Monday seemed worried about the jump in classification. In fact, coaches and players said they were confident they'll be back on this stage in another 365 days.

"I do," Vandagriff said. "We've got eight starters coming back on each side. You can't (replace Aaron). We're going to do our best with the next guy up. We've got a couple of guys that we think have a chance to be pretty good. It all goes to private schools again, so we'll just take care of it and see what it looks like next year."

Just ask junior defensive lineman Christian Garrett and freshman wide receiver Hudson Hill.

"You know, I was not expecting this at all, but I'm so happy right now," Hill said. "I can't even talk right now, I'm so happy."

Garrett, who has college offers from SEC programs, and Hill join sophomore wide receiver/cornerback CJ Dockery, who caught three touchdowns Monday in the state championship game, junior tight end/outside linebacker Thorton Hester and linebacker/quarterback Jake Bobo are just a few returning players for the maize and blue.

The move to Class AA will provide a chance to play better teams, Vandagriff said. They've looked for tougher challenges, evident with several trips out of state this season, and the move should give his players bigger games on a more consistent basis.

"You climb up this mountain of single A," Vandagriff said, "you've had success, let's go to a bigger mountain."

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Prince Avenue football confident about next season's jump to Class AA