'Let's work!' Auburn linebacker goes from Bryan Harsin's scout team to Hugh Freeze's star

Welcome to SEC Unfiltered, the USA TODAY NETWORK's newsletter on SEC sports. To get this newsletter in your inbox Monday through Friday, sign up here.

The drive back to a Birmingham hotel after covering an Alabama game is a slow, arduous one, so I had plenty of time to tune into the radio call of Auburn's 14-10 late-night victory at California on Saturday night.

One name kept coming up during the broadcast: Eugene Asante, the linebacker at the heart of Auburn's defensive effort.

Twelve tackles, he made.

Where, I wondered, had Asante come from. I didn't remember him from last season. Surely a guy this impactful could've benefited the team that finished 5-7 amid Bryan Harsin's failed farewell.

Turns out, Asante was on the roster last year, but relegated to the scout team.

In other news, Harsin remains unemployed, but I digress.

Asante, as first-year coach Hugh Freeze put it, "played his tail off" against Cal. Auburn needed every bit of his defensive effort, because the offense was bleak.

The addition of transfer Payton Thorne doesn't appear to have cured AU's quarterback woes.

Thanks to Asante and the defense, though, Auburn has a chance to start 3-0 when it plays Samford on Saturday.

Asante transferred to AU from North Carolina after the 2020 season. He's a fifth-year player. Because the pandemic year didn't count against an athlete's eligibility, he could return for a sixth season next fall.

Before the season, Asante said new coaches equal a new opportunity.

SEC UNFILTERED: Want more SEC football news delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the SEC Unfiltered newsletter today!

“I’m not going to speak on the past and what Harsin did, but certain coaches sometimes say there will be opportunities for players, then there’s not," Asante told 247Sports in the preseason. "Just truthfully, that’s me being honest. They’re going to go with who they’re going to go with."

Freeze is riding with Asante.

"Let's work!" has become Asante's mantra. Off the scout team and onto the field, Asante went to work against Cal, and Auburn needed his workmanship to prevail.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer. Also, check out his podcast, SEC Football Unfiltered.

More stories from around the SEC:

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Auburn's Eugene Asante goes from Bryan Harsin scout team to Hugh Freeze's star