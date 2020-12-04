Don Cheadle calls anti-vaccination video shared by Marvel co-star Letitia Wright 'hot garbage'

Letitia Wright as Shuri in Black Panther (Marvel Studio/Disney)

Don Cheadle has called an anti-vaccination video shared online by his Avengers: Endgame co-star Letitia Wright ‘hot garbage’.

Black Panther actor Wright sparked controversy after sharing a video questioning the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Wright has since deleted the post which contained the video, tweeting “my intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else.”

my intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies.



Nothing else. — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020

The British star, 27, had tweeted a video called ‘Covid-19 Vaccine: Should We Take It?’ from ‘On The Table’, a YouTube discussion channel, where the presenter Tomi Arayomi spoke at length about his personal feelings about the efficacy and safety of vaccines.

Marvel fans shared Wright’s post with Cheadle, who plays James Rhodes/War Machine in the film series.

He wrote: “Jesus… just scrolled through. hot garbage.

Don Cheadle as James Rhodes

“Every time i stopped and listened, he and everything he said sounded crazy and f***** up. i would never defend anybody posting this. but i still won’t throw her away over it. the rest i’ll take off twitter. had no idea.”

jesus... just scrolled through. hot garbage. every time i stopped and listened, he and everything he said sounded crazy and fkkkd up. i would never defend anybody posting this. but i still won't throw her away over it. the rest i'll take off twitter. had no idea. https://t.co/7uDlP1xwDL — Don "bruh, you lost" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) December 4, 2020

In the video shared by Wright, Arayomi said: “I am just a big sceptic of needles and vaccinations in general, I think the body should be able to produce the right antibodies to fight things.”

He added: “We can just get that (the vaccine) out there and hope it doesn’t make extra limbs grow, hope to god you don’t develop children that have 11 fingers and 12 toes, we are hoping for the best. We have seen vaccines do damage before.”

The description of the video says: “Tonight I’m talking about Luciferase, the ingredient allegedly being added to the Covid vaccine to detect those who have not taken it. Luciferase, named by its founder after Lucifer???

Picture Shows: Altheia Jones (LETITIA WRIGHT) - (C) McQueen Limited - Photographer: Des Willie

“Now this is only partially true on a fact check, but we explore this and more On The Table.

Arayomi is described as “an internationally received and recognised Prophet, Speaker, Author and Founder of RIG Nation, a media platform with the Christian mission established since 2007 to train people to become prophets and prophets to be people”.

Wright, who most recently starred in Sir Steve McQueen’s Small Axe film Mangrove, received a barrage of criticism for sharing the video alongside a prayer hands emoji.

When one fan warned her “they are going to make an example out of you”, she replied: “make an example out of me for asking if something is right for my body before taking it. interesting world we live in.”

🤷🏾‍♀️ make an example out of me for asking if something is right for my body before taking it.

interesting world we live in 😞 — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020

When another follower told her she was upsetting people, she wrote: “Not my intention to make anyone upset. Nor am I saying don’t take it. I’m just concerned about what’s in it that’s all. Isn’t that fair to question or ask?”

Letitia Wright attends the European Premiere of "Mangrove" October 7, 2020. (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

After replying to a string of followers criticising her post, she wrote: “If you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled.”

if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself....you get cancelled 😂 — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020

A representative for Wright has been contacted for comment.

