A letdown in the dome

Oct. 15—It was too little, too late for the No. 3 Idaho football team, as it fell 23-21 to No. 10 Montana on Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.

"Hats off to Montana," Idaho coach Jason Eck said. "I expected them to come out and play hard, and they did. They had a nice game plan that really kept us off balance in the first half. They found a way to run the ball and eat up the clock."

The Vandals were trailing 23-7 with just over 11 minutes left in regulation before going on a 17-play scoring drive that took 5:55 off the clock.

The scoring play came courtesy of a 19-yard connection between sophomore quarterback Gevani McCoy and fifth-year receiver Hayden Hatten to pull Idaho within 23-13.

McCoy and Hatten would convert the 2-point play to make the score 23-15 with 5:55 remaining.

A couple of drives later, Hatten and McCoy would connect a second time for a score, this time from 23 yards out, for the game's final margin.

The TD was Hatten's 28th of his career, making him the program's all-time touchdown reception leader.

On the 2-point try, Idaho elected to take the game out of McCoy's hands and open the bag of tricks.

The play call was a run-pass option off of a reverse where Hatten had nowhere to throw the ball.

The Phoenix native had a chance to impact the game once again on an onside kick, getting the recovery. But upon further review, it was decided that he was offsides and possession would go to Montana.

Idaho's defense forced a three-and-out on Montana's final offensive drive, and when it got the ball back, McCoy fumbled the ball on the first play.

"It wasn't enough," Eck said. "You've got to do a better job getting guys ready to go for the magnitude of a game like this."

Here's how this barnburner went down:

Griz dominates first half

Montana went 49 yards on 11 plays during its opening drive to go in front 3-0, and from there, it never trailed.

The Grizzlies offense was able to do whatever they wanted in the game's first 30 minutes, and that was put on display during their third offensive drive to go up 17-0 with 9:22 to go in the second quarter.

Montana's senior quarterback, Clifton McDowell, scored an 8-yard rushing touchdown on a quarterback draw. He finished with 13 carries for 51 yards.

The scoring play was brought on by a 55-yard scamper by redshirt freshman running back Eli Gilam, who broke about four tackles on his way past midfield.

A couple of plays later, Montana offensive coordinator Brent Pease called a Statue of Liberty play, a play that Idaho's most hated rival Boise State made famous in its 43-42 win over Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl.

Pease was on the Broncos' staff during the Fiesta Bowl victory.

Failing to protect upfront

It didn't take long for things to start looking bleak for the Vandals up front.

On their first offensive drive, McCoy was forced to fall on a low snap on a 3rd-and-5, which forced a Ricardo Chavez punt.

The low snap wasn't the only low light alongside the Vandals' front five, as the group allowed six sacks, the most they've given up this season.

Idaho was without starter Elijah Sanchez, who is set to receive season-ending surgery. The Vandals also lost guard Tigana Cisse.

"We have to improve fundamentally," Eck said. "And hats off to them (Montana). I think they played hard and had a lot of blitz packages, which we knew. I thought protecting Gevani and trying to run the ball was critical to our success, and we didn't do those things."

Despite the O-line struggling to keep a clean pocket for McCoy, the Vandals (5-2, 3-1) weren't too keen on running the ball, especially in the first half, as they had 11 carries for 20 yards.

McCoy was Idaho's best rusher throughout, finishing with 62 yards on 11 carries.

Idaho's run game never found steady legs to stand on, as it was playing from behind the whole way, finishing with just 58 yards rushing.

Sophomore running back Anthony Woods had the run of the night for the Vandals, an 11-yard score in the second quarter to put Idaho within 20-7 before the half.

"It was more taking what was working," Eck said about the lack of run plays. "I think they have concerns about our receivers, so being able to be more up-tempo in the second half helped us move the ball. I thought we got the momentum back as the second half went on."

Poor tackling

The Griz were able to pick up several yards after contact due to poor tackling by Idaho.

The 55-yard Gilam scamper was the most extreme example of the Vandals' poor tackling. But another one came during Montana's final offensive drive of the first half.

The Griz were trying to get to the locker room for halftime. But Idaho was trying to get the ball back for its offense one last time before the break. Montana quarterback Clifton McDowell located junior receiver Junior Begen two yards behind the sticks. Bergen broke two Idaho tackles to reach the first down marker, which prevented Idaho from getting another possession before halftime.

Bergen had a big night for Montana, finishing the game with five receptions for 118 yards. He had the game's first TD. A 76-yard scorcher where the Griz caught redshirt freshman linebacker Dylan Layne in man coverage with the speedster.

A lack of explosive plays

In a game where protection and routine tackles seemed hard, explosive plays were hard to come by for the Vandals.

Idaho had an opportunity to capitalize on some momentum after going 65 yards on 13 plays while taking almost eight minutes off the clock in its first drive of the second half.

After a short gain from Jordan Dwyer on a 3rd-and-long, Eck and the boys elected to go for it on a 4th-and-6 instead of turning to Chavez for a chip shot field goal. McCoy would have his pass tipped and intercepted in the end zone by junior safety Ryder Meyer. So instead of getting points on their best drive of the game up to that point, the Vandals came out empty.

Players of the game

Montana receiver Junior Bergen finished with five receptions for 118 yards.

Montana quarterback McDowell was 11-of-18 passing for 176 yards and a touchdown.

Idaho receiver Hatten had 11 receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

Plays of the game

Idaho running back Anthony Woods scored from 11 yards out for the Vandals' first score of the game.

Montana receiver Bergen beat man coverage to score a 76-yard TD to put the Griz in front 10-0.

Idaho receiver Hatten scored from 23 yards for the game's final margin. It also made the receiver the program's all-time TD reception leader.

