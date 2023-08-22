Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry football at a glance: Schedule, top players, preview

Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw is one of more interesting teams in Section V football.

LPW has a healthy amount of starters back - seven on offense, six defense - from a team that won half of its games last season. That team held leads in both games against eventual Section V Class C champion Attica and won on the homefield of Bath Haverling.

“The good thing for us is that we are returning just about all of our starters up front on offense and defense," LPW coach Justin Mann said. "They were super young last year.

"We are excited about what they can do."

Hayden Schroeder, a junior, senior Andy Kelly, junior Nick Cummins and senior Richard Hoyt make up this group. It will fall on them to control the line of scrimmage.

If the offensive linemen can do that, it is good news for new starting quarterback Bryce Tallman, a senior, plus running backs Bailey Schell and Noah Leitten. Maybe Schell tops his four rushing touchdowns that was second on the team last season. Look for Leitten to get the ball a lot more this fall.

"He’ll be big both sides of the ball," Mann said. "He can do it all."

Leitten and Schell also are the playmakers on the LPW defense. The team's two leading tacklers, both inside linebackers, need to work with defensive linemen, especially facing the running games of LeRoy and Attica/Alexander.

Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry football at a glance

Head coach: Justin Mann

Classification: C

Last season’s record: 4-4, lost to Attica, Section V Class C quarterfinals.

Last Section V championship: 2019

Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw football schedule for 2023 season

Friday, Sept. 1: Attica/Alexander, 7 p.m. at Attica

Saturday, Sept. 9: vs. LeRoy, 7 p.m. at Perry

Friday, Sept. 15 : at Livonia, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22: vs. Penn Yan/Dundee, 7:30 p.m. at Warsaw

Friday, Sept. 29 : at Hornell, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6: vs. Bath Haverling, 7 p.m. at Letchworth

Friday, Oct. 13 : vs. Bishop Kearney/Rochester Academy Charter, 7 p.m. at Perry

Thursday, October 19: Lyons/Sodus, 7 p.m. at Lyons

Marquee matchups for Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw

The beginning of LPW's schedule is anything but soft. Attica/Alexander, the team to beat in Section V Class C, is LPW's first opponent, and that matchup is at Attica. Next, the LeRoy Oatkan Knights come to Perry in Week 2. LeRoy has won 15 Section V championships.

Week 3 at Livonia also seems nothing like a walkover matchup. There could be another chance to make a strong statement in Week 6, when LPW hosts Bath Haverling at Letchworth.

Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw's top returning players

WR Jordan Brown, OL/DL Nick Cummins, OL/DL Richard Hoyt, OL/DL Andy Kelly, RB/LB Noah Leitten, RB/LB Bailey Schell, OL Hayden Schroeder, DB Bryce Tallman

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry football 2023 schedule, top players, preview