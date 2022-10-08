Let’s get wild week 6: Statistical predictions for Notre Dame vs. BYU

The Irish are finally back and have now traveled to Las Vegas to play host to BYU in Allegiant Stadium. Their home away from home isn’t the most ideal city, but as we will see by their uniforms, and hopefully the crowd, the Irish will in fact be the home squad. With that they should have a solid evening on the field and here a a few statistical guesses as to how that will unfold.

The Irish rush for over 250-yards

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 24: Audric Estime #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish scores a touchdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half of their game at Kenan Memorial Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

In their lone loss on the season, BYU gave up 212 yards on the ground to Oregon. This should be the game plan for Tommy Rees’ offense, pound the ball with Audric Estime, wear the Cougars down then let Chris Tyree and Logan Diggs take over when BYU is exhausted from trying to tackle the big man. Estime blew up against UNC, setting a career-high with 134 yards on 17 carries. Tyree pitching in 80 yards while Diggs had 50, but all three had over 100-yards from scrimmage. Run games travel and although Drew Pyne showed he can be an effective passer, its smart to rely on the ground game and watch the backs eat up yardage and the clock.

Hold BYU to under 100 rushing yards

Sep 29, 2022; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars running back Christopher Brooks (2) runs the ball between Utah State Aggies safety Hunter Reynolds (27) and defensive end Patrick Joyner Jr. (0) in the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Irish have to focus on the run, on both sides of the ball. Defensively, if they are able to contain BYU’s run game and have them constantly behind the chains, it will make quarterback Jaren Hall’s job much more difficult. Yes, he’s had a great statistical season up to this point in the year, but there is potential for the Irish to stop what the Cougars want to do on the ground. If they are able to do this, then the advantage could very well be in Notre Dame’s favor. I think they do and hold BYU under 100 rushing yards.

Story continues

Drew Pyne sets career high in passings yards

Sept. 24, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) passes the ball as offensive lineman Zeke Correll (52) blocks and North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Raymond Vohasek (51) pressures in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The bye week came at a great time for the Irish, specifically the offense. They finally got the ball to move in both facets of the game, but especially through the air. If the ground game goes the way I think it can, it will open up lots of room for the Irish to throw the ball. Drew Pyne had the best passing yardage output of the season for the Irish and unsurprisingly that led them to their highest score on the year as well. Pyne was super-efficient against North Carolina, completing 70.6% of his passes for 289 yards. Confidence is building and after almost two weeks of getting more accustomed to his receivers, Pyne goes over 300 passing yards for the first time in his career.

Defensive line sacks Hall four times

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 24: Marist Liufau #8 and Isaiah Foskey #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish sack Drake Maye #10 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half of their game at Kenan Memorial Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Notre Dame won 45-32. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

It was a blow to the line’s depth when Jacob Lacey announced his transfer earlier this week but that won’t stop the Irish this week. Against UNC, they showed the relentless pass rush that we had been expecting all season. Isaiah Foskey was back to his 2021 form, Rylie Mills broke out with two sacks and a tackle-for-loss. This group has gotten better since week one and they will continue their upward momentum as they are able to take down Hall at least four times and prove that they are more physical than BYU’s offensive line.

Defense finally records a pick

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Brandon Joseph (16) reacts to the missed field goal during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been way too long, in fact it’s been since the shutout against Georgia Tech last year when the last interception was caught for the Notre Dame defense. That drought has spanned six games and it’s been way too long for this talented secondary. Yes, they’ve had some issues this year but as mentioned earlier, I think defensive coordinator Al Golden’s first focus is to stop the run which will lead to Hall airing it out. The Irish will get a few hands on balls and finally take one away, ending this bad streak.

