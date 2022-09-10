Let’s get wild, week 2: Stat predictions for Notre Dame vs. Marshall

The Irish home opener is here and it should be a very prosperous one as they welcome Marshall to South Bend. After a week one loss, Notre Dame has a lot to work on, especially on offense. Here are five statistical predictions for the Irish as they set to face the Thundering Herd.

Audric Estime emerges and rushes for 100+ yards

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs as he is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) during the first quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

I really wanted to choose one of the other backs but looking back at how offensive coordinator Tommy Rees utilized this group, he really seemed to favor Estime. He’s the bruiser of the group, the thunder to Chris Tyree’s lightning. It seems like Logan Diggs isn’t 100% healthy, otherwise he probably would have gotten more than four carries against Ohio State. Estime is the benefactor and rushes for over 100-yards and a score.

The defense forces three turnovers

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Brandon Joseph (16) reacts to the missed field goal during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Irish didn’t create or lose a turnover in the season opener. Marshall threw just one interception, but that was against much lower completion in Norfolk State. The Irish defense is way better and will get back to taking the ball away from their opponent. The secondary won’t allow much through the air and will take two away (Brandon Joseph and true freshman Ben Morrison) from the hands of Marshall quarterback Henry Colombi. The defensive line (Rylie Mills) will force another as the Irish win the turnover battle.

Tyler Buchner throws for over 200-yards for the first time in his career

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) drops to throw during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The sophomore quarterback was sensational in the first half against OSU, the second half was more of a struggle. The team will feed off what Buchner can accomplish and he should set a new single-game passing yardage total in this one. Another week of getting familiar with his receivers will really see the offense open up. Expect Buchner to go over the 200-yard mark though the air with two scores.

Isaiah Foskey breaks out

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It was a rough go for Foskey during the opener. At times it seemed like he wasn’t even on the field. Saturday is going to be much different. Foskey is going to play with a chip on his shoulder, the same one that saw him explode for 11 sacks last fall. He going to take down Colombi twice for sacks with a tackle-for-loss sprinkled in there as well.

Some not named Mayer will have 100-yard receiving

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Lorenzo Styles (4) catches a pass and runs up the sideline ahead of Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Steele Chambers (22) during the first quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Until one of the wide receivers has a breakout game, tight end Michael Mayer is going to see bracket coverage. With the expectation that Buchner will have a solid game, one of his wide receivers is going to be a benefactor of that. I expect it to be Lorenzo Styles, who only had one reception in the opener, although it did go 54-yards. Buchner will target him at least six times, as Styles grabs four of them for over 100-yards and a score.

