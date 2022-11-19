Let’s get wild week 12: Stat predictions for Notre Dame against Boston College

The Irish are back at home with their final game of the 2022 season. They will honor the Seniors and welcome in Boston College as their opponent. This should be a banner day for Marcus Freeman and his first group of outgoing players. Notre Dame should be amped up and should put up some quality stats and here are some predictions as to who has big games for the Irish against the Eagles.

The run game returns with 200 yards

It’s going to be cold and the conditions are going to call for the Irish to run the ball. It wasn’t easy last week but it should be a much better showing against Boston College. The Eagles are in the bottom half in the country in rush defense, allowing 157 yards on the ground per game. The Irish should feast on the Eagles defense with one of the two of Logan Diggs or Audric Estime going for over 100 yards.

The Irish hold the Eagles to under 300 passing yards

Boston College pretty much has abandoned the run this year, their team total of just 614 yards in ten games is absurdly low. They already have made themselves one-dimensional. The task for the defense is pretty much as straight-forward as it can be, stop their passing game. Emmett Morehead has throw for 330 yards in his two starts and looks like he gives them the best chance to win over Phil Jurkovec, even if he is healthy. Regardless of who is the signal caller, the Irish need to focus on their air attack. They know this is BC’s only way to move the ball and will hold them under 300 yards passing.

Michael Mayer has a huge game in his final one

The star tight end isn’t a senior but as a projected first-round NFL Draft pick, Mayer has to make the business decision to enter with a year remaining of eligibility. He knows this and will do his best to treat the Irish fans in his last home game to a show. Expect Mayer to really have a huge game, hauling in five receptions for 100 yards and a score.

Isaiah Foskey has a big game as well

The other potential early entry player, Isaiah Foskey has been phenomenal this season, just like Mayer. Foskey has put together two very impressive seasons and will leave South Bend as a winner and with a huge game. The Eagles are going to air the ball out regardless of the weather and Foskey is going to take advantage of the situation. He will take down whoever is at quarterback for BC twice as Foskey leaves a lasting impression on Irish fans in his final game wearing the Blue and Gold.

Ben Morrison continues his great season

With the Eagles airing it out, it’s going to give plenty of chances for the Irish defensive backs to get their hands on a few passes. Teams continue to test Morrison and he has made them pay all seasons long, he’s going to do the exact same thing today. Morrison will add to his team leading two interceptions and should be in consideration for some freshman All-American honors.

