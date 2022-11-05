Let’s get wild, week 10: Statistical predictions for Notre Dame vs Clemson

The Irish are set to play one of their most important games of the year, as they welcome in Clemson. This game is big for both teams, as Notre Dame has the potential for a solid bowl game, while the Tigers could be playing for a championship. The Irish are going to have to bring their A-game and if these stats hold true, they could be a big celebration late Saturday evening.

The Irish rush for 200+ yards

Clemson boasts one of the best rush defenses in the country and the Irish have really started to run the ball with authority the last few weeks. This is a classic iron against iron matchup and I feel like the Irish should get the best of this matchup. The offensive line has really come around since it’s struggles early in the season. They are the key, oh and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees finally understanding the strength of this team. With three very good backs, you play the hot hand and push the opponent around. This formula should result in the Irish going for over 200 rush yards for the third game in-a-row.

DJ Uiagalelei struggles and throws for under 200 yards

The Irish secondary has revenge on their minds, especially after Uiagalelei’s torching of them in 2020. This version of DJ isn’t nearly as confident, especially after getting pulled in their last game against Syracuse. The junior hasn’t lived up to his five star billing and Al Golden’s defense will want to stop Will Shipley first and foremost. They want to make Uiagalelei beat them with his arm and this year he’s only shown he can do that once. The Irish will try and confuse him as well, especially since there isn’t a big time receiving threat for them this year. The Tigers quarterback struggles to an average night and under 200 yards.

Michael Mayer scores twice

It looks like it won’t be as rainy as it was once forecasted, so throwing the ball will be an option. As we have seen all year, many teams have tried to spot Mayer but haven’t been very successful. With an focus on the run game, Rees will find moments where a play-action pass will be killer, especially in the red zone. Irish quarterback Drew Pyne will find the nations best tight end twice in the end zone.

Will Shipley rushes for under 100 yards

See a theme here? It’s that the Notre Dame defense shows up big time in this contest, one that they for sure had circled during the offseason. They want a bit of revenge for a few reasons, as Shipley teased the Irish during his recruitment only to ultimately choose Clemson. They defense will be fired up and the focus will be on stopping Shipley. Another unit for Marcus Freeman that has gotten better as the season has gone on will show up big time in this one, holding Shipley to under 100 rushing yards.

Pyne plays turnover free

The Irish will need a few things to go their way for the upset and one of them will be taking care of the ball. Although Drew Pyne has not been turnover prone for the most part, he has been a bit careless over the last two games. One interception in each of those and three in the last four contests, Pyne will have to be at his best against Clemson. He doesn’t need to win the game for the Irish, all Pyne needs to do is not lose it for them with ill advised throws. Expect Pyne to know this an play one of his best games of the season and not throw any picks.

