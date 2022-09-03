Let’s get wild, week 1: Stat predictions for Notre Dame as they visit Ohio State

It is finally game day for the Irish and it’s obviously a massive matchup as they travel to Columbus, Ohio to face the Ohio State Buckeyes. Everyone is excited to see what Notre Dame has in store during the first season of Marcus Freeman at the helm. Here are five statistical guesses for Notre Dame against the Buckeyes.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

At least two sacks for the defensive line

Jayson Ademilola #57 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates with Isaiah Foskey #7 and Justin Ademilola #9 after he sacked the quarterback against the Stanford Cardinal in the second half at Stanford Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Isaiah Foskey, the Ademilola brothers, Rylie Mills and company will give the Buckeye offensive line some problems tonight. They will get to quarterback CJ Stroud and take him down at least two times. That doesn’t account for the multiple pressures they’ll create as well. This group should have a very impressive first game.

Logan Diggs rushes for over 100-yards and one score

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Logan Diggs (22) carries as North Carolina Tar Heels cornerback Tony Grimes (20) defends in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Irish are going to need to run the ball to win this game. One of the three running backs has to have a big game and I’m taking Diggs. He has the best combination of speed and power of the group and it bodes well for this contest. Chris Tyree might have more total yards, but Diggs will have a higher rushing total and find the end zone.

Brandon Joseph records a pick

Jul 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats safety Brandon Joseph speaks to the media during Big 10 media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

This isn’t the first time Joseph has gone up against Ohio State, as he previously was an All-American at Northwestern. In the 2020 Big Ten Championship game, Joseph had five tackles and an interception against Justin Fields and the OSU offense. That side of the ball has not changed much for the hosts, so Joseph has seen a lot of what they do and will again, be a ball-hawk and take one away for the Irish.

JD Bertrand picks up where he left off last year

Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jordan Yates (13) is hit as he throws by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The linebacker broke through in a big way last year, leading the team in tackles. Bertrand is going to do the same again this season, starting off in game one. The Buckeyes will want to have a semi-balanced attack and will try and run the ball a good amount. Bertrand will be the benefactor of that, registering 10 tackles during this contest.

Tyler Buchner accounts for 200+ total yards

Oct 23, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) and running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrate after a touchdown run by Buchner in the fourth quarter against the USC Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Yeah, this one is the stretch of the group, especially after Buchner threw for just 298-yards last year. This is an area that he needs to grow-up very quickly and against a defense that is making a transition. The offensive line will give Buchner time to find open receivers so him throwing for at least 150-yards should be attainable. He will add over 50-yards on the ground as well as Buchner will show some growth from last season.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire